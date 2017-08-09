iPhone 8, 7S and 7S Plus mass production reportedly on schedule (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 95)

Rumors of iPhone 8 delays might have been exaggerated after supply-chain reports claim Apple is back on track for a September release.

Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 95

THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:

iPHONE 8 NEWS:

All Three 2017 iPhone Models Have Entered Volume Production Ahead of Expected September Launch

Apple Placing 'Massive' Orders From Leading 3D Sensing Laser Supplier Ahead of iPhone 8 Launch

All 2017 iPhones to Come in Only Three Colors, Launch Simultaneously in September

RECENT iPHONE 8 LEAKS:

HomePod Firmware Suggests iPhone 8 Will Be Able to Scan Your Face Even While Device is Lying Flat

Apple's pitch come September will be that Face ID is quicker, more secure, and more accurate than Touch ID. People inside Apple say it is.

iPhone 8 Facial Recognition Will Likely Work With Apple Pay According to HomePod Firmware

Apple's 'iPhone 8' May Mute Notification Sounds When the User is Looking at the Screen

FOXCONN NEWS:

Leaked Foxconn Images Show Off Internals of iPhone 8, Including Wireless Charging Coil

APPLE TV NEWS:

HomePod Firmware Possibly Reveals Apple Watch With LTE and 4K Apple TV With HDR10 and Dolby Vision

Apple TV tvOS Simulator Shown Running in 4K Resolution

APPLE WATCH NEWS:

HomePod Firmware Possibly Reveals Apple Watch With LTE and 4K Apple TV With HDR10 and Dolby Vision

Apple Plans to Release a Cellular-Capable Watch to Break iPhone Ties

Daring Fireball: Apple Watch Series 3 to Feature 'All-New Form Factor' [Updated]

APPLE GLASSES NEWS:

Latest ARKit demo shows off 3D finger painting through augmented reality

Apple Experimenting With Several Augmented Reality Glasses Prototypes

Carpool Karaoke: The Series — Will Smith and James Corden — Apple Music

Disney will pull its movies from Netflix and start its own streaming services

With contribution from Stephen Beacham.

