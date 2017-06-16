The iPad Pro delivers and is even faster than some MacBook Pros (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 88)

The latest iPhone 8 rumors, ARKit gets its first demos from developers, and how fast is the iPad Pro?

Tech Culture
applebyteitunesextracrunchy1400.jpg

Subscribe to the Apple Byte Podcast

iTunes MP3 | RSS MP3 | FeedBurner MP3

Stitcher | Google Play | TuneIn

iTunes video | RSS video | FeedBurner video

YouTube | Livestream | Periscope

Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 88

Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:

iPAD PRO NEWS:

SHOOTOUT: 2017 iPad Pro versus 2017 MacBook Pro 13-inch

iPHONE 8 NEWS, RUMORS, AND IMAGES:

Wistron confirms waterproof, wireless charging for new iPhone

Newly leaked iPhone 8 parts give glimpse into rumored design

New iPhone 7s/iPhone 8 Front and Back Panel Images Leaked

Component Production Begins for 2017 iPhones as New Renders Combine iOS 11 With iPhone 8

Step into the Future: iPhone X Running iOS 11

Apple supplier Largan confirms it is shipping 3D-sensing lenses later this year, likely destined for iPhone 8

ARKIT NEWS:

Developers Share First Augmented Reality Creations Using Apple's ARKit

Apple ARKit Extreme Tracking Test - ViewAR - VIDEO

APPLE CAR NEWS:

Tim Cook Confirms Apple's Focus on Autonomous Driving Systems

Survey finds 1/3 of people interested in Apple's HomePod, still more likely to buy Amazon Echo

SOCIAL NETWORKING:

Tweet at Brian Tong on Twitter

Tweet to Stephen Beacham on Twitter

With contribution from Stephen Beacham.

More stories

Next Article: How Apple is squeezing more photos into your iPhone
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF