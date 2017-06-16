The iPad Pro delivers and is even faster than some MacBook Pros (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 88)

Subscribe to the Apple Byte Podcast
iTunes MP3 | RSS MP3 | FeedBurner MP3
Stitcher | Google Play | TuneIn
iTunes video | RSS video | FeedBurner video
YouTube | Livestream | Periscope
Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 88
THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:
iPAD PRO NEWS:
SHOOTOUT: 2017 iPad Pro versus 2017 MacBook Pro 13-inch
iPHONE 8 NEWS, RUMORS, AND IMAGES:
Wistron confirms waterproof, wireless charging for new iPhone
Newly leaked iPhone 8 parts give glimpse into rumored design
New iPhone 7s/iPhone 8 Front and Back Panel Images Leaked
Component Production Begins for 2017 iPhones as New Renders Combine iOS 11 With iPhone 8
Step into the Future: iPhone X Running iOS 11
Apple supplier Largan confirms it is shipping 3D-sensing lenses later this year, likely destined for iPhone 8
ARKIT NEWS:
Developers Share First Augmented Reality Creations Using Apple's ARKit
Apple ARKit Extreme Tracking Test - ViewAR - VIDEO
APPLE CAR NEWS:
Tim Cook Confirms Apple's Focus on Autonomous Driving Systems
Survey finds 1/3 of people interested in Apple's HomePod, still more likely to buy Amazon Echo
SOCIAL NETWORKING:
Tweet at Brian Tong on Twitter
Tweet to Stephen Beacham on Twitter
With contribution from Stephen Beacham.