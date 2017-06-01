WWDC 2017 in-depth preview (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 86)

Subscribe to the Apple Byte Podcast
iTunes MP3 | RSS MP3 | FeedBurner MP3
Stitcher | Google Play | TuneIn
iTunes video | RSS video | FeedBurner video
YouTube | Livestream | Periscope
Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 86
THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:
Apple Is Getting Real About Augmented Reality
It looks like Amazon's Video app is finally coming to Apple TV this summer
Developer earnings from the App Store top $70 billion
SIRI SPEAKER NEWS:
Apple Is Manufacturing a Siri Speaker to Outdo Google and Amazon
Apple Is Working on a Dedicated Chip to Power AI on Devices
iPad Pro 10-5 inch:
WWDC roundup: Apple prepares new 10.5-inch iPad Pro & possibly other iPad updates for next week
iPad Pro 12.9 inch:
Photos show cases for new 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, with rear mic holes like $329 iPad
APPLE PENCIL NEWS:
Apple Is Working on iPad Upgrades and Refreshed Mac Lineup
MACBOOKS AND MACBOOK PROS:
Apple Plans Laptop Upgrades to Take on Microsoft
15-Inch MacBook Pro Delivery Estimates Slip Ahead of New Models Expected Next Week
Apple Registers New Macs and iPads in Eurasia Ahead of WWDC on June 5
FUTURE INTEL:
New Intel Core X-Series Processors: Scale, Accessibility and Performance Go Extreme
SOCIAL NETWORKING:
Tweet at Brian Tong on Twitter
Tweet to Stephen Beacham on Twitter
With contribution from Stephen Beacham.