WWDC 2017 in-depth preview (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 86)

We deep-dive into everything you can expect to see at WWDC 2017. iOS, MacOS, WatchOS and TVOS are the norm, but new hardware like the Siri speaker, 10.5-inch iPad Pro and new MacBooks could be coming as well.

Tech Culture
applebyteitunesextracrunchy1400.jpg

Subscribe to the Apple Byte Podcast

iTunes MP3 | RSS MP3 | FeedBurner MP3

Stitcher | Google Play | TuneIn

iTunes video | RSS video | FeedBurner video

YouTube | Livestream | Periscope

Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 86

THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:

What to expect from WWDC 2017

Apple Is Getting Real About Augmented Reality

It looks like Amazon's Video app is finally coming to Apple TV this summer

Developer earnings from the App Store top $70 billion

SIRI SPEAKER NEWS:

Apple Is Manufacturing a Siri Speaker to Outdo Google and Amazon

Apple Is Working on a Dedicated Chip to Power AI on Devices

iPad Pro 10-5 inch:

WWDC roundup: Apple prepares new 10.5-inch iPad Pro & possibly other iPad updates for next week

iPad Pro 12.9 inch:

Photos show cases for new 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, with rear mic holes like $329 iPad

APPLE PENCIL NEWS:

Apple Is Working on iPad Upgrades and Refreshed Mac Lineup

MACBOOKS AND MACBOOK PROS:

Apple Plans Laptop Upgrades to Take on Microsoft

15-Inch MacBook Pro Delivery Estimates Slip Ahead of New Models Expected Next Week

Apple Registers New Macs and iPads in Eurasia Ahead of WWDC on June 5

FUTURE INTEL:

New Intel Core X-Series Processors: Scale, Accessibility and Performance Go Extreme

SOCIAL NETWORKING:

Tweet at Brian Tong on Twitter

Tweet to Stephen Beacham on Twitter

With contribution from Stephen Beacham.

More stories

Next Article: Trump exits Paris climate deal, Elon Musk leaves councils
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF