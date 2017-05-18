Is it too late for Apple's Siri to catch up with Google and Amazon? (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 85)

Google's Assistant made a huge jump at I/O, and Apple will need to dig deep to show us how it can leverage the power of the ecosystem. Apple Smart bands are coming, and Jeff Goldblum could have been the voice of Apple.

Tech Culture
applebyteitunesextracrunchy1400.jpg

Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 85

THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:

NEW MACBOOKS:

Apple Plans Laptop Upgrades to Take on Microsoft

Apple to Announce New MacBook, MacBook Pro, and Possibly MacBook Air at WWDC

BYE BYE iPAD MINI:

Apple to discontinue iPad mini as device gets squeezed from both ends

Apple Rumored to Discontinue iPad Mini

iPHONE 8 NEWS:

iPhone Scores 92% Loyalty Rate in Recent Survey Ahead of iPhone 8

APPLE WATCH NEWS:

Exclusive: Upcoming Apple Watch to include game-changing health features

Future Apple Watch Rumored to Include Glucose Monitoring and Smart Bands

APPLE CAMPUS AND APPLE STORE NEWS:

Apple's New Campus: An Exclusive Look Inside the Mothership

Behind-The-Scenes Look Into Apple Park Shares Up Close Photos, Sketches, and History of New Campus

Apple kicks off new in-store sessions with concerts, classes

Jeff Goldblum could have been the voice of Apple

With contribution from Stephen Beacham.

