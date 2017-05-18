Is it too late for Apple's Siri to catch up with Google and Amazon? (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 85)

Subscribe to the Apple Byte Podcast
Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 85
THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:
NEW MACBOOKS:
Apple Plans Laptop Upgrades to Take on Microsoft
Apple to Announce New MacBook, MacBook Pro, and Possibly MacBook Air at WWDC
BYE BYE iPAD MINI:
Apple to discontinue iPad mini as device gets squeezed from both ends
Apple Rumored to Discontinue iPad Mini
iPHONE 8 NEWS:
iPhone Scores 92% Loyalty Rate in Recent Survey Ahead of iPhone 8
APPLE WATCH NEWS:
Exclusive: Upcoming Apple Watch to include game-changing health features
Future Apple Watch Rumored to Include Glucose Monitoring and Smart Bands
APPLE CAMPUS AND APPLE STORE NEWS:
Apple's New Campus: An Exclusive Look Inside the Mothership
Behind-The-Scenes Look Into Apple Park Shares Up Close Photos, Sketches, and History of New Campus
Apple kicks off new in-store sessions with concerts, classes
Jeff Goldblum could have been the voice of Apple
SOCIAL NETWORKING:
With contribution from Stephen Beacham.