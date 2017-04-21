Will a rear Touch ID sensor stop you from upgrading to the iPhone 8? (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 81)

Subscribe to the Apple Byte Podcast
Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 81
THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:
Apple Hires Top Google Satellite Executives for New Hardware Team
The next iPhone could feature a Touch ID sensor on the rear
iPhone 8 looks to be taking a new direction pic.twitter.com/mG19bcDYiC— Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) April 19, 2017
Bloomberg Backs Latest 'iPhone 8' Prototype Having Stainless Steel and Glass Design With Vertical Camera
Apple Readies iPhone Overhaul for Smartphone's 10th Anniversary
Apple Tests iPhone 8 Prototype with Touch ID Under Display, 4mm Bezels All Around
iPhone 8 could ship without Touch ID entirely, analyst believes
New Renderings Show an 'iPhone 8' Design With Full-Front Display and Minimal Bezels All Around
Latest data shows iPhone ownership hit all-time high in US, market ready for iPhone 8
Report: New iMacs to launch in Q3 and 'server-grade' iMac with Xeon CPU, ECC RAM, new GPU at end of 2017
Apple Makes iMovie, GarageBand, and iWork Apps for Mac and iOS Free for All Users
StarCraft for free! StarCraft: Brood War Patch 1.18 Patch Notes
Conde Nast uses Apple's iPhone 7 Plus to shoot covers for 'Bon Appetit,' 'Traveler'
iPad Pro artist illustrates NBA stars
With contribution from Stephen Beacham.