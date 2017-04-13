Apple's working on a holy grail to treat diabetes (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 80)

Subscribe to the Apple Byte Podcast
Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 80
THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:
Apple has a secret team working on the holy grail for treating diabetes
iPHONE 8 FINGERPRINT SCANNER:
Analyst: iPhone 8 fingerprint sensor integrated into screen facing low production yields, Apple may change design
Potential 'iPhone 8' Render Shows Vertical Camera and Rear Touch ID, But Likely One of Several Designs
APPLE WORKING ON ITS OWN CHIPS:
Apple Is Reportedly Working On Another iPhone Chip And This Tiny Company's Stock Is Reeling
Apple Predicted to Build Its Own Power Management Chip for iPhones Within Two Years
Apple reportedly developing iPhone graphics chips in house
'Constant Negativity' From Pro Users Led Apple to Develop Modular Mac Pro, Which May Not Ship Until 2019
Nvidia Debuts New High-End Titan Xp Graphics Card With Mac Support
Nvidia releases beta Mac drivers for Pascal GPUs like the GTX 1080
New Patent Describes Waterproof AirPods Case That Could Double as iPhone or Apple Watch Charger
APPLE LAWSUITS:
Qualcomm officially countersues Apple as legal battle continues
Apple sues Swatch over 'Tick different' trademark
SOCIAL NETWORKING:
With contribution from Stephen Beacham.