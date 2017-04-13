Apple's working on a holy grail to treat diabetes (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 80)

Apple has a small team of biomedical engineers working to develop noninvasive sensors that can measure glucose levels through the skin. The 2017 iMac was Apple's idea of a pro machine, until they decided to bring the Mac Pro back from the dead.

Tech Culture
applebyteitunesextracrunchy1400.jpg

Subscribe to the Apple Byte Podcast

iTunes MP3 | RSS MP3 | FeedBurner MP3

Stitcher | Google Play | TuneIn

iTunes video | RSS video | FeedBurner video

YouTube | Livestream | Periscope

Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 80

Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF


THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:

Apple has a secret team working on the holy grail for treating diabetes

iPHONE 8 FINGERPRINT SCANNER:

Analyst: iPhone 8 fingerprint sensor integrated into screen facing low production yields, Apple may change design

Potential 'iPhone 8' Render Shows Vertical Camera and Rear Touch ID, But Likely One of Several Designs

APPLE WORKING ON ITS OWN CHIPS:

Apple Is Reportedly Working On Another iPhone Chip And This Tiny Company's Stock Is Reeling

Apple Predicted to Build Its Own Power Management Chip for iPhones Within Two Years

Apple reportedly developing iPhone graphics chips in house

'Constant Negativity' From Pro Users Led Apple to Develop Modular Mac Pro, Which May Not Ship Until 2019

Nvidia Debuts New High-End Titan Xp Graphics Card With Mac Support

Nvidia releases beta Mac drivers for Pascal GPUs like the GTX 1080

APPLE PATENT NEWS:

New Patent Describes Waterproof AirPods Case That Could Double as iPhone or Apple Watch Charger

APPLE LAWSUITS:

Qualcomm officially countersues Apple as legal battle continues

Apple sues Swatch over 'Tick different' trademark

SOCIAL NETWORKING:

Tweet at Brian Tong on Twitter

Tweet to Stephen Beacham on Twitter

With contribution from Stephen Beacham.

More stories

Up Next: NASA: Saturn moon has all the ingredients to support life