The state of Apple: Is Apple making the best possible products? (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 78)

Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 78
THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:
New 9.7-Inch iPad Teardown Confirms It's Basically an Original iPad Air
Laptop ban on planes came after plot to put explosives in iPad
What Happened To The 10.5-Inch iPad Pro? This Analyst Has An Answer
10.5-Inch iPad Pro Entering Limited Production, But Spring, WWDC, or Fall Launch Remains Unclear
Low-Cost iPad Not Among the New iPad Models Spotted in Device Logs Earlier This Month
iOS 10.3's beta lets you Find Your AirPods
Everything you need to know about the new Apple File System
Pages, Numbers, & Keynote for Mac and iOS add editing features & Touch ID for password protected docs
How to embed Keynote presentations in blogs and websites with the new iWork update for Mac and iOS
Apple's Lottery for 2017 Worldwide Developers Conference Tickets Kicks Off
Apple declared 'most intimate brand' in survey of 6,000 consumers
With contribution from Stephen Beacham.