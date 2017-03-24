Apple's new iPad is the best value 9.7-inch tablet (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 77)

Subscribe to the Apple Byte Podcast
iTunes MP3 | RSS MP3 | FeedBurner MP3
SoundCloud | Google Play | TuneIn
iTunes video | RSS video | FeedBurner video
YouTube | Livestream | Stitcher
Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 77
THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:
LEAKS AND HACKS:
Apple reportedly target of shakedown over iCloud accounts
How to protect your iCloud account, as some hacked credentials confirmed valid
Hackers: We Will Remotely Wipe iPhones Unless Apple Pays Ransom
Apple says recent WikiLeaks CIA docs detail old, fixed iPhone and Mac exploits
Apple Says WikiLeaks CIA Documents Are Old and Exploits Have Been Fixed
EMOJI's - FELL BETTER:
Here are all 137 new emoji that could hit iPhone and Android this summer
APPLE PATENTS:
Apple Continues to Dream up Accessories for iDevices with some being Sheer Fantasy
Apple patent describes iPhone or iPad docking into MacBook-style dumb terminal
Apple invents new Safety Measures for Apple Watch and iPhone that Shuts Off Messaging While Driving
iPhone 7 (RED) with black front. #iPhoneRED #iPhone7RED
Hands-on: Apple's new 'rent once, watch anywhere' movie rentals feature in iTunes 12.6, iOS 10.3, and tvOS 10.2
Apple Acquires Popular Automation App Workflow
Apple's previous-gen iPhone 6s outsold Samsung's new flagship models last year
SOCIAL NETWORKING:
Tweet at Brian Tong on Twitter
Tweet to Stephen Beacham on Twitter
With contribution from Stephen Beacham.