WikiLeaks will work with Apple against CIA hacks (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 75)

Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 75
THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:
Wikileaks News:
Apple says most vulnerabilities in Wikileaks docs are already patched
Wikileaks will work with tech companies:
WikiLeaks will give tech firms access to CIA hacking tools: Assange
iPhone 8 News:
'iPhone 8' Could Reportedly Be Called 'iPhone Edition,' Ship Well After 4.7-Inch and 5.5-Inch Versions
New iPhones could get PowerVR Furian GPU improvements for AR/VR, higher graphics resolutions & more
Imagination's new PowerVR Furian GPU architecture will deliver captivating and engaging visual and vision experiences
Report: 3D sensor production ramp suggests iPhone 8 to launch later than September
Apple releases iOS 10.3 beta 5 for iPhone and iPad
Apple releases watchOS 3.2 beta 5 for Apple Watch
How-To Cut the cord on your Apple TV:
What do you need:
4th Generation Apple TV
HDHomeRun Extend - SiliconDust -$179
ClearStream Eclipse™ Sure Grip - $39
With contribution from Stephen Beacham.