Apple by the numbers: nearly 200K apps made for education

Apple shared some education-focused stats at its event in Chicago on Tuesday.

The company has nearly 200,000 apps for education purposes, said Greg Joswiak, Apple's vice president of iPhone, iPad and iOS product marketing.

Additionally, Susan Prescott, vice president of markets, apps and services at Apple, said teachers at almost 2,000 schools around the world are coding with Swift, the programming language Apple introduced in 2014.

"It's literally everything a teacher needs to get started," Prescott said.

In 2016, the company unveiled Swift Playgrounds, an app designed to teach kids how to code.

Tuesday's event, which was held at the Lane Tech College Prep High School on Chicago's north side, brought the unveiling of a new 9.7 inch iPad as Apple seeks to re-establish itself in the classroom. The move comes as the company wrestles with the tepid growth of its iPad series, including years of sales declines before it perked back up over the holidays. Apple faces strong competition from Google's Chromebooks, which are popular with students because of their low prices and more flexible operating system. The last education-focused Apple event, themed around digital textbooks, was held in January 2012.

"Macs and iPads are used throughout schools by students for everything from music to language arts, and even advanced robotics," CEO Tim Cook said at the keynote.

Apple is also bumping its iCloud storage from 5GB to 200GB for schools.

Joswiak said the 9.7-inch iPad has been its most popular one. The new version, like its predecessor, costs $329 for consumers and $299 for schools. Unlike 2017's 9.7-inch iPad, though, it works with Apple's Pencil stylus, which costs an additional $99.

The new iPad is available to order today, and will ship and arrive in stores this week.

