Apple buys location-based data company Locationary

Locationary

Apple has quietly acquired a location-based data company, an Apple spokesman confirmed Friday.

Speaking to All Things Digital, Apple confirmed its acquisition of Locationary. The small startup is focused on constantly blending data from multiple sources to ensure that local business listings are up-to-date. The data can be used to tell people where a business is located, including keeping track of a business if it moves or shuts down. Locationary also collects important, actionable data such as store hours, products, and services.

Apple did not say exactly why it acquired Locationary, but it's clear the company's data will come in handy with its Apple Maps application. If nothing else, Locationary's data will ensure that business listings are kept accurate -- a key component in building out a full alternative to Google Maps.

Terms of the Locationary deal were not disclosed, according to the report.