Apple bug mishap leads to iOS 12.4 jailbreak, report says

James Martin/CNET

Apple has reportedly reintroduced an iOS bug that it previously fixed, making the most up-to-date version of its mobile operating system vulnerable to hacks. Motherboard on Monday reported that hackers had already seized on the security slip-up, releasing a jailbreak for iOS 12.4.

Jailbreaking an iPhone lets people customize their iOS devices and run unsupported apps, but Apple says these hacks, or "unauthorized modifications to iOS," can lead to security vulnerabilities and things like device crashes and data loss. Whenever a vulnerability that allows a jailbreak to work is discovered, Apple generally fixes the bug in its next iOS update.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

A security researcher known as Pwn20wnd on Monday published a jailbreak for iOS 12.4, which Apple released in July, to Github, according to Motherboard. CNET hasn't been able to independently verify the hack, but Google Project Zero researchers Ned Williamson reportedly confirmed to Motherboard that the jailbreak worked on his iPhone XR. He reportedly suggested the vulnerability could be used to create spyware that steals user data.

Now playing: Watch this: iOS 13 beta: Install at your own risk