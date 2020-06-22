Apple brings streamlined smart home controls to HomeKit in iOS 14 later this year

Apple announced updated features for its HomeKit smart home platform at its online World Wide Developer Conference this morning. The new updates will suggest smart home device automations and deeper integrations between your smart home camera feed with HomePod and Apple TV when the update comes to iOS 14 mobile software update this fall.
HomeKit connects various Apple-supported devices around your home, including smart light bulbs, security cameras and thermostats, to an iOS control center app called Home. Within the Home app, you can manage smart home devices from different manufacturers, including linking multiple devices together into groups to control them all at once.
