Apple brings back COVID restrictions to Apple stores in US

In the midst of the omicron variant's spread, Apple announced today that it will return to implementing COVID-19 protocols within Apple Stores in the US. These actions include mask mandates as well as limiting the number of customers allowed inside at any given time. The company reportedly disclosed the move in a statement made to Bloomberg.

Apple has had to close some store locations before due to COVID-19 outbreaks among employees. This was the case with an Apple store in Southlake, Texas when it experienced a spike in cases flowing Black Friday. The company was also one of the first to shutter all its US stores at the beginning of the pandemic.

