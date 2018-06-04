Apple brings Animoji karaoke to pre-WWDC hype

YouTube/Screenshot by CNET

Apple has added an Animoji karaoke video to its main YouTube channel as it gears up for Monday's Worldwide Developers Conference.

Animoji: Taxi Driver sees the bear taking the leading vocalist role, backed by the dragon and chicken, for "Citizen Kane" by Korean group Hyukoh.

This ad was uploaded to Apple's Korean YouTube channel on May 21, but only added to the main channel on Sunday.

Additional Animoji -- animated emoji -- are expected to be among the new features highlighted on iOS 12, which will almost certainly be teased at WWDC. The bear and dragon were added with iOS 11.3 in March.

Animojis arrived with the iPhone X and its front-facing True Depth camera, which is used for facial recognition. Users' expressions are transferred to the digital world using thousands of data points.

Come back to CNET for full coverage of WWDC.