Apple bringing VR, external graphics and game engines to Mac

Virtual Reality. Steam. Unity. Unreal. External graphics.
They're not words you'd expect Apple to utter during the Mac portion of a press conference -- but Apple just announced it will natively support all of them at the 2017 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in San Jose.
In fact, we're watching an official Star Wars virtual reality demo right now on the WWDC stage.
This is a developing story. Follow our WWDC live blog for real-time coverage.
