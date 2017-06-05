Apple bringing VR, external graphics and game engines to Mac

Does Apple finally care about desktop gaming again?

Mobile
thunderbolt-external-graphics

Virtual Reality. Steam. Unity. Unreal. External graphics. 

They're not words you'd expect Apple to utter during the Mac portion of a press conference -- but Apple just announced it will natively support all of them at the 2017 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in San Jose.

In fact, we're watching an official Star Wars virtual reality demo right now on the WWDC stage.

This is a developing story. Follow our WWDC live blog for real-time coverage.

WWDC 2017: All the news so far

Apple

All the latest Apple news, featuring developments on the iPhone, iPad, Macbooks, OS X and much more.

All Apple Stories

More stories

Next Article: Apple, show us you can still top Google and Facebook
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF