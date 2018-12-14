Apple bringing back Charlie Brown, Snoopy as part of new Peanuts series

Peanuts Worldwide

Peanuts is coming to Apple's growing lineup of TV shows and series.

DHX Media, a children's content and brand company, will produce exclusive Peanuts series, shorts and specials for Apple. The new shows will be based on classic characters including Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang.

Short-form content about science will also come to Apple, featuring astronaut Snoopy. Peanuts Worldwide and NASA have signed a Space Act Agreement, which aims to inspire students to explore space and science.

In 2015, Apple met with Hollywood executives aiming to produce its own original movies and TV shows. In February, the smartphone maker hired M. Night Shyamalan to produce a 10-episode psychological thriller. In September, Apple signed deals to produce an animation film, Wolfwalkers, and a documentary, The Elephant Queen.