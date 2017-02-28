Is Apple killing off the Lightning connector? (The 3:59, Ep. 186)

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Apple's Lightning connector could be history with the next iPhone, if you believe the rumors.

A new Wall Street Journal report speculates that Apple's upcoming iPhone will trade the tech giant's proprietary Lightning cable for a USB-C connection. The article quotes anonymous sources and also claims the next iPhone could have a curved OLED screen.

The iPhone ditching the Lightning connector for a USB-C connection -- the mobile industry standard -- would come out of left field for Apple. Consider how much the company's invested in the connector. After all, Apple recently abandoned the headphone jack in favor of new earbuds with a Lightning connector with the iPhone 7.

Also on the podcast, we chat about a trio of possible new BlackBerry phones coming in 2017, and if it'll be enough to return the name to prominence. We close the show with a look at whether a multimillion dollar trip to the moon is really worth it.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

