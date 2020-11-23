Apple Black Friday 2020 deals: Up to $69 off some iPads and Apple Watch models, big price cuts coming soon for AirPods

Deal Savings Price











Show more (3 items)

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Whether it's Black Friday, Cyber Monday or any other day of the year, one thing remains true: The Apple Store is the worst place find the good prices on Apple products. If you're looking for the best deals on the new Apple Watch, Macs, AirPod headphones and iPads, you'll want to check prices at competing stores like Amazon, Target and Walmart. (They're all authorized Apple resellers, so your warranty will be in good standing.)

Right now, we're seeing solid discounts on the Apple Watch, AirPod headphones and older Intel MacBook Air models. We're hoping to see iPads drop in price as the week progresses, too. Stay tuned -- we'll update this page as soon as we see a notable deal.

Note that prices and availability are accurate at time of publication, but they tend to fluctuate.

César Salza/CNET The latest Apple Watch with even more features is now on sale. In addition to an always-on display and ECG, the Series 6 monitors blood oxygen levels (though you shouldn't expect medical-grade results there). Regularly $399, Target recently dropped prices to $350. That deal has since disappeared, but Sam's Club has now dropped the price to as low as $330. Even better, Amazon is matching that price, at least on some colors. This is the first time this watch has gone on any sort of sale, so if you've been thinking about snapping it up, now is the time. Read our Apple Watch Series 6 review.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET The Apple Watch SE, which was just introduced back in September, got its first big price cut recently thanks to sales at Target and Walmart which chopped $50 off the retail price of both sizes. That was later matched by Amazon, but as of Nov. 23, those discounts -- $230 for the 40mm and $260 for the 44mm in some colors -- have disappeared. Now we're back to a much more modest $20 discount at Amazon. Read our Apple Watch SE review.

Dan Ackerman/CNET Note this is not the brand-new MacBook Air that runs on the company's M1 chip, and becomes available later in November. That model starts at $999. This one is the March 2020 Intel Core i3 model with the improved Magic Keyboard, and Amazon continues to sell it for $150 off -- that meets an all-time low price for this model, and probably the lowest price we'll see until Black Friday. Read our 2020 Intel MacBook Air review.

Amazon The GPS-only Series 3, which came out in 2017, remains the least expensive model in Apple's watch portfolio -- and, in light of its age and humble feature set, also the most dubious value. With the Apple Watch Series SE currently selling for $260, it'd be hard to recommend buying the Series 3, even at its current sale price. (The 42mm version is also $20 off.) But that will change on Nov. 25, when this model drops to a new all-time low at Walmart: $119 for the 38mm and $149 for the 42mm version. Read our Apple Watch Series 3 review.

Walmart Apple's 10.9-inch iPad Air has 64GB of storage, and it's a solid device for the price. In fact, it delivers a good chunk of the iPad Pro experience for far less money than that model. Walmart was offering $40 off its usual $599 price tag, but that seems to have disappeared. In the meantime, we're seeing $31 off at Amazon.

Apple Normally $799, the current iPad Pro gets a 9% (ish) price cut at Amazon. That's still about $170 more than the new iPad Air -- which is a Pro in all but name -- but this model includes the lidar sensor and twice the storage.