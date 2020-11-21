Apple Black Friday 2020 deals: Up to $69 off latest Apple Watch models now, iPad and AirPods price cuts coming soon

Deal Savings Price









Here's a dirty secret about the Apple Store: It's the worst place to buy Apple products if you want the best deal. That applies to Black Friday or any other day. That means you can already score some great Black Friday and Cyber Monday Apple deals, including the new Apple Watch Series 6, the 2020 (Intel) MacBook Air and Apple's signature AirPods Pro headphones, so long as you check out competing stores -- albeit an authorized Apple retailer -- such as Amazon, Target and Walmart.

So, if you're looking for an early Black Friday deal on an Apple device or accessory, keep reading. We'll keep track of current prices and how they square up with discounts we've seen in the past.

César Salza/CNET The latest Apple Watch with even more features is now on sale. In addition to an always-on display and ECG, the Series 6 monitors blood oxygen levels (though you shouldn't expect medical-grade results there). Regularly $399, you save $49 at Target's Black Friday Sale. Amazon was beating that sale price on select colors, and now Sam's Club (membership required) seems to be winning the price war here, with 40mm prices as low as $330. This is the first time this watch has gone on any sort of sale, so if you've been thinking about snapping it up, now is the time. Read our Apple Watch Series 6 review.

Walmart Apple's 10.9-inch iPad Air has 64GB of storage, and it's a solid device for the price. In fact, it delivers a good chunk of the iPad Pro experience for far less money than that model. $40 off its usual $599 price tag will be a welcome discount for customers seeking its mix of pro-centric features.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET Last weekend saw the first big price cuts on the Apple Watch SE, which was just introduced back in September. Sales at Target and Walmart chopped $50 off the retail price of both sizes, and that was later matched by Amazon. The discounts have been coming and going, but the $49 discount (versus the Apple Store price) is back at Amazon for both sizes: the 40mm model is $230, the 44mm model (in silver) is $260. Read our Apple Watch SE review.

Dan Ackerman/CNET Note this is not the brand-new MacBook Air that runs on the company's M1 chip, and becomes available later in November. That model starts at $999. This one is the March 2020 Intel Core i3 model with the improved Magic Keyboard, and Amazon continues to sell it for $150 off -- that meets an all-time low price for this model, and probably the lowest price we'll see until Black Friday. Read our 2020 Intel MacBook Air review.

Amazon The GPS-only Series 3, which came out in 2017, remains the least expensive model in Apple's watch portfolio -- and, in light of its age and humble feature set, also the most dubious value. With the Apple Watch Series SE currently selling for $260, it'd be hard to recommend buying the Series 3, even at its current sale price. (The 42mm version is also $20 off.) But that will change on Nov. 25, when this model drops to a new all-time low at Walmart: $119 for the 38mm and $149 for the 42mm version. Read our Apple Watch Series 3 review.