Apple usually doesn't have Black Friday sales. In 2016 and 2017, in fact, Apple offered only gift cards with various purchases, for example. Will this year be different? Today, Friday, Nov. 23, kicks off Apple's four-day shopping event.
Apple is offering the following amounts for each purchase:
- With select iPhone purchase: $50 gift card
- With select iPads: $100 gift card
- With select Macs: $200 gift card
- With an Apple Watch: $50 gift card
- With a HomePod: $50 gift card
- With an Apple TV: $25 gift card
- With select Beats headphones: $50 gift card
You may be able to do better at one of Apple's retail partners. Here are all the Black Friday deals on Apple products we're tracking now:
- The best Black Friday deals on Apple products
- Black Friday 2018 deals at Best Buy -- including the best HomePod deal ever
- Apple AirPods: Get up to $50 off
Oh, and don't forget: All year round, you can score savings on Apple gear by opting for refurbs. The Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm, for example? It's currently $239 refurbished, a savings of $40.
Read more: CNET's complete guide to Black Friday 2018
Read more: CNET's Holiday Gift Guide 2018
Get the best deals from The Cheapskate in your inbox
CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.
Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!
Apple iPhone XS
-
Review•iPhone XS review, updated: Great phone. Nice camera. But wait for iPhone XR
-
Preview•iPhone XS is the new $1,000 iPhone X
-
How To•Apple iPhone XS/iPhone XR event live blog and livestream: Preshow starts at 9 a.m. PT, noon ET
-
News•iPhone XR shipments diluted by Apple iPhone XS, 8 and 7, analyst predicts
Holiday Gift Guide 2018
-
reading•Apple Black Friday 2018 deals: $50 Apple Store gift card when you buy select iPhones and more
-
Nov 23•Black Friday 2018: Nintendo Switch Mario Kart bundles in stock now -- plus 2DS and Labo deals
-
Nov 23•Pandemic, Fallout, Catan and more: Black Friday and beyond deals on tabletop strategy games
-
Nov 23•Black Friday 2018 deals: iPad for $250 now, $250 off Apple MacBook Pro plus other gaming PC, Chromebook, tablet sales
-
Nov 23•Black Friday 2018: The Cheapskate's top deals
-
•See All
Discuss: Apple Black Friday 2018 deals: $50 Apple Store gift card when you buy select iPhones and more
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.