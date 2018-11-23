Apple

Apple usually doesn't have Black Friday sales. In 2016 and 2017, in fact, Apple offered only gift cards with various purchases, for example. Will this year be different? Today, Friday, Nov. 23, kicks off Apple's four-day shopping event.

Apple is offering the following amounts for each purchase:

With select iPhone purchase: $50 gift card

With select iPads

With select Macs: $200 gift card

With an Apple Watch: $50 gift card

With a HomePod: $50 gift card

With an Apple TV: $25 gift card

With select Beats headphones: $50 gift card

You may be able to do better at one of Apple's retail partners. Here are all the Black Friday deals on Apple products we're tracking now:

Oh, and don't forget: All year round, you can score savings on Apple gear by opting for refurbs. The Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm, for example? It's currently $239 refurbished, a savings of $40.

