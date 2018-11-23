CNET también está disponible en español.

Apple Black Friday 2018 deals: $50 Apple Store gift card when you buy select iPhones and more

Apple's sale is here. Get these deals before they're gone.

Apple usually doesn't have Black Friday sales. In 2016 and 2017, in fact, Apple offered only gift cards with various purchases, for example. Will this year be different? Today, Friday, Nov. 23, kicks off Apple's four-day shopping event

Apple is offering the following amounts for each purchase:

  • With select iPhone purchase: $50 gift card 
  • With select iPads: $100 gift card 
  • With select Macs: $200 gift card 
  • With an Apple Watch: $50 gift card 
  • With a HomePod: $50 gift card
  • With an Apple TV: $25 gift card
  • With select Beats headphones: $50 gift card 

You may be able to do better at one of Apple's retail partners. Here are all the Black Friday deals on Apple products we're tracking now:

Oh, and don't forget: All year round, you can score savings on Apple gear by opting for refurbs. The Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm, for example? It's currently $239 refurbished, a savings of $40.

