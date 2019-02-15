CNET también está disponible en español.

Apple Beats 'NBA Collection' headphones court Lakers, Celtics, 76ers fans

Brandish your team loyalty with Beats Studio 3 Wireless in Lakers purple, Celtics black and more.

The NBA has teamed up with Apple's Beats headphone brand to let followers of six teams flaunt their fandom. 

A special collection of the Beats Studio 3 Wireless can now match your courtside ensemble in 76ers Blue, Celtics Black, Lakers Purple, Raptors White, Rockets Red and Warriors Royal, each subtly emblazoned with the team's logo.

The plain old Studio 3 Wireless are discounted to $280, so you'll pay more for these fancy, full-price ones at $350. Boston Celtics, LA Lakers, Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors supporters can get theirs now. Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors models are listed as "coming soon."

These noise-cancelling headphones are winners, too, incorporating Apple's W1 wireless chip for easy pairing with your iPhone and other Apple devices.

