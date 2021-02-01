Apple Beats Flex are on sale for the lowest price ever: $40 (save 20%)

David Carnoy/CNET

Apple's Beats Flex is basically a 2.0 version of the popular BeatsX, but for half the price. And now it's even less: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon has the -- the lowest price to date. Granted, that's only $10 off, but this was already a surprisingly good deal at $50.

Although true wireless earbuds are the hot item right now, not everyone wants to cut the cord. So-called neckband earphones like the Beats Flex offer two key advantages: They can dangle like a pendant when not in use, and you don't have to worry about an earbud falling out and getting kicked into a sewer grate.

(True story: Once, while taking a walk, I managed to knock an AirPod out of my ear and into a snowbank. If I hadn't seen exactly where it landed, I'd probably still be digging for it.)

I haven't tried these myself, so I'll turn you over to David Carnoy's comprehensive Beats Flex review. He liked the sound quality, call quality, battery life, USB-C charging and easy pairing with Apple devices. There's also an Android app, so you don't have to be an iPhone owner to enjoy these.

Less great: no carrying case, no IPX rating for water-resistance, no "wing tips" to help the 'buds seat more securely in your ears.

Still, Carnoy concluded, "At $50 they're worth considering, especially if you want Apple-friendly earbuds and don't want to shell out more for AirPods."

I'd say at $40 they're even more consideration-worthy. Your thoughts?

Now playing: Watch this: Beats Flex: Better sound than AirPods for less (but that...

Improve your posture with the BetterBack for $42.50 (save $17.50)

BetterBack

Just because you're working from home doesn't mean you're sitting less than you used to at the office. In fact, there's a good chance it means you're sitting more. The question is, how's your posture? Do you frequently find yourself slumping? Are you experiencing any back pain?

Here's a drug-free remedy that might help: For a limited time, Cheapskate readers can get the as-seen-on-Shark-Tank with promo code CHEAP15. Regular price: $60.

This thing is cool. It's totally self-contained, zippering into its own carrying case when not in use. That's most of the time, because the instructions say to wear it only 15 minutes a day.

To do so, you just position the pad around your lower back and then put the two straps around your knees. Presto: perfect posture, or at least that's the claim.

Worth noting: You can get the Therapy version of this for just a few dollars more. It comes with a removable hot/cold insert that can help if you're looking for pain relief.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow him on Facebook and Twitter. You can also sign up for deal texts delivered right to your phone. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and even more from hundreds of other online stores. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Answers live on our FAQ page.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.