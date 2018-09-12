CNET también está disponible en español.

Apple axes iPhone SE, iPhone 6S, 6S Plus and iPhone X from its store

Time to pour one out for these old phones... and one that died young.

To make room for three new iPhone models -- the iPhone XS, XS Max and iPhone XR -- Apple will no longer sell the iPhone 6S, 6S Plus, iPhone SE and iPhone X. 

Prices start at $749 for the new iPhones (see the chart below), but those looking for an iPhone bargain can still get the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus and iPhone 8 and 8 Plus from Apple, starting at $449 and $599 respectively. 

The $399 Apple iPhone SE arrived in March 2016 as a lower-priced alternative to the iPhone 6S with similar performance and the same camera, but packed into an old iPhone 5S body. The iPhone 6S had improved performance thanks to a new processor, as well as faster wireless and a quicker Touch ID sensor. But the iPhone 7 came in and improved on all of that and then some. 

Although these models are no longer being sold by Apple, you should be able to find them for the time being from carriers and at retail until they're sold through. And there is at least one good reason to still consider them, besides the lower prices: The iPhone 6S, 6S Plus and SE were the last iPhones to have headphone jacks

iPhone 2018 pricing


 iPhone XR iPhone XS iPhone XS Max
64GB price $749 $999 $1,099
128GB price $799 N/A N/A
256GB price $899 $1,149 $1,249
512GB price N/A $1,349 $1,449
Display size 6.1 inches 5.8 inches 6.5 inches
Display type Liquid Retina (LCD) OLED OLED
Rear camera Single Dual Dual

While it's really not a surprise to see these older models go, the disappearance of the year-old iPhone X is a bit of a shock. 

Instead of keeping it around as a step-down model, it seems Apple has decided to drop it altogether from its site. Like the others, you'll still be able to find the iPhone X through carriers and at retail, but with similar pricing on the new models, I'm not sure why you would. Congratulations iPhone X users, you officially own a relic. 

