Apple Arcade's World's End Club is a dark, underwater anime fight for survival

This might be the creepiest game on Apple's platform so far.

World's End Club send a band of misfits on dark adventure for survival. 

 Apple

Apple Arcade on Friday added World's End Club, a new game from Japanese studio IzanagiGames, to its growing catalog of over 130 titles. In the game, a busload of ragtag students known as the Go-Getters Club are on a field trip when a mysterious meteor causes the bus to crash.

The kids awaken in a creepy theme park under the sea called World's End Land, and try to regroup. Suddenly, a floating harlequin named Pielope appears, and commands them to play a Game of Fate. As the stakes get higher, friendships are put to the test. Pielope's psychotic game sends the Go-Getter's Club on their most dangerous adventure yet. 

Danger awaits around every corner in Worlds End Club.

 Apple

World's End Club, previously called Death March Club, is one of the darkest games I've played so far on Apple Arcade. It's packed with twists and turns right from the beginning. If you're an anime fan, definitely check it out. If you're a parent, I recommend playing this one through before letting the kids try it.

Check out the trailer here: 

With the release of Apple Arcade, Apple firmly staked its claim in the mobile gaming world a year ago. The subscription gaming service costs $4.99 a month (£4.99, AU$7.99) and lets you play more than 130 new and exclusive games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod Touch and Apple TV.