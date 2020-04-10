Apple Arcade's Scrappers game has futuristic trash collectors, robots and turf wars

Apple

This story is part of CNET's coverage of Apple Arcade, including exclusive first looks we got at some of the service's high-profile new games.

Apple Arcade on Friday added Scrappers, a new title from Q-Games, to its growing catalog of over 100 games. Scrappers takes a look at the future of waste-management in a world ruled by robots. Play solo or team up with a motley crew of other trash collectors to clean up the streets.

Fight your way through the grimy streets of Junktown and strategize your trash collection to boost your efficiency and earn rewards. Watch out of rival teams ready to attack and knock you off your schedule. Use teamwork to win street brawls, customize your garbage truck, unlock and recruit more scrappers to your team, and challenge friends in mini-games.

Apple Arcade's $4.99-a-month gaming service debuted last September. You can play games on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod Touch and Apple TV.