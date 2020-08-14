Apple Arcade's Next Stop Nowhere takes you on an intergalactic road trip

Night School Studio/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Apple Arcade on Friday added Next Stop Nowhere, a new choice-based adventure game from Night School Studio, to its growing catalog of 130 games. The game takes you on an unexpected road trip adventure through space.

Before heading to the Earth's moon to drop off a package, Beckett, a local courier, stops at the Themisto Tavern to rest. There he meets Serra, who reels him in on an adventure to find her son, who's gotten into trouble with a crime syndicate.

Senior writer Adam Esquenazi Douglas spoke to the importance of representation in the main character, Beckett.

"It was important to us to present a POC main character whose most important feature wasn't his ethnicity, but instead his heart," Douglas said in a statement. "That distinction, to me, is an important step in progressive, proper representation in media, and we endeavored to do so with Beckett and other characters in our story."

Night School Studio also created the critically lauded games Oxenfree and Afterparty. While Next Stop Nowhere stands on its own, if you enjoyed the developer's other work, you're likely to have fun with this one too. While Oxenfree drops characters into an eerie world where you're left questioning what's real, Next Stop Nowhere is more high-adventure, the characters more madcap, the art style wilder and the narrative choices more life-or-death, according to the studio's lead writer Adam Hines.

"Next Stop Nowhere shares the DNA of Oxenfree in that it's a story-driven game with interesting, varied characters, a plot you want to jump into and a world you want to explore," Hines said. "And everything else is very different."

You can check out the trailer for Next Stop Nowhere here:

Couldn't we all use a galactic road trip right about now?



Next Stop Nowhere.



Coming very soon, exclusively on @AppleArcade. pic.twitter.com/QB75bncBA0 — Night School Studio (@nightschoolers) August 4, 2020

"You've never seen a vision of outer space like the one Next Stop Nowhere gives you," Douglas said. "And that philosophy didn't just apply to our art style. We worked to make this road story unlike any you've experienced."

With Apple Arcade's release in September last year, Apple firmly staked its claim in the mobile gaming world. The subscription gaming service costs $4.99 (£4.99, AU$7.99) a month, and lets you play 130 new and exclusive games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod Touch and Apple TV.