Apple Arcade's new Winding Worlds game seeks to ease pandemic stress for all ages

Winding Worlds, a new game from Montreal indie development studio KO_OP, became the latest to join Apple Arcade's growing catalog of over 110 games on Friday. In the colorful puzzle game, you play as Willow, a bunny-like creature who's hired by a cosmic snake to clean up his passage into the afterlife. Along the way, Willow helps lost souls find peace and move on from their lonely planets.

"With Winding Worlds, every aspect of the game is made with accessibility in mind," Saleem Dabbous, co-founder of KO_OP said in a release on Friday. "From a storytelling perspective that means crafting a narrative that kids will love that adults can grasp a deeper meaning from."

Winding Worlds is meant to be a relaxing game, perfect to play during the uncertain times of the coronavirus pandemic. The world was going into lockdown just as KO_OP was trying to finish the game, and it was completed with the developers working from their separate homes.

With Apple Arcade's release in September, Apple firmly staked its claim in the mobile gaming world. The subscription gaming service costs $4.99 (£4.99, AU$7.99) a month and lets you play more than 110 new and exclusive games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod Touch and Apple TV.