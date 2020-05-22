CNET también está disponible en español.

Apple Arcade's new Towers of Everland game is a big medieval adventure in a small package

Towers of Everland is available to play now on Apple's gaming subscription service.

This story is part of CNET's coverage of Apple Arcade, including exclusive first looks we got at some of the service's high-profile new games.

On Friday, Apple Arcade added Towers of Everland, a new medieval adventure game from Cobra Mobile, to its growing catalog of over 120 games. In Towers of Everland, players conquer towers and rebuild The Great City. Fight through hordes of monsters, gain battle skills, discover weapons and upgrade your armor.

With Apple Arcade's release in September, Apple firmly staked its claim in the mobile gaming world. The subscription gaming service costs $4.99 (£4.99, AU$7.99) a month and lets you play new and exclusive games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod Touch and Apple TV.

