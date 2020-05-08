Apple Arcade's new action survival game makes all the best parts of board games digital

Apple

This story is part of CNET's coverage of Apple Arcade, including exclusive first looks we got at some of the service's high-profile new games.

The Otherside, a digital board game from indie studio Barbacube, joins Apple Arcade's growing catalog of over 110 games on Friday. The action survival game was created by Mark Rubin, a former executive producer of Call of Duty at Infinity Ward.

In the game, four survivors avoid invading creatures while scavenging for resources, weapons and clues to defeat them. Explore deserted towns, solve puzzles and destroy spirits. Procedurally generated maps and increasing difficulty make for unique towns and intense, unpredictable play sessions.

"We set out to capture the excitement of great survival-themed board games in a unique experience for your phone or tablet," Rubin said in a release on Friday.

With Apple Arcade's release in September, Apple firmly staked its claim in the mobile gaming world. The subscription gaming service costs $4.99 (£4.99, AU$7.99) a month and lets you play more than 110 new and exclusive games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod Touch and Apple TV.