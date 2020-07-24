CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Disney delays Mulan indefinitely Halo Infinite Microsoft Xbox Games Showcase Taylor Swift drops surprise album SDCC 2020 Second stimulus check China launches to Mars Sturddlefish
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Apple Arcade's Lullaby of Life game lets you transform the world with music

The new game is available on Apple Arcade now.

Listen
- 01:04
the-lullaby-of-life-3

Make friends and music to build the universe in The Lullaby of Life. 

 Apple

Apple Arcade on Friday added The Lullaby of Life, a new music-driven puzzle game from Mexico-based developers 1 Simple Game, to its growing catalog of over 120 games. The game lets you use music to bring life to a dormant universe.

See at App Store

In The Lullaby of Life, you play as BomBo, a tiny blob-like creature with musical powers. With every note BomBo plays, the world around him becomes more colorful and filled with life. Along the journey, the game becomes more challenging and BomBo gains friends who also make music. His friends' unique musical abilities help the group progress from level to level, but the notes have to be played with precision. 

The game has a certain peaceful, child-like quality that could appeal to adults and kids alike. 

Check out the trailer here:

With Apple Arcade's release in September, Apple firmly staked its claim in the mobile gaming world. The subscription gaming service costs $4.99 a month (£4.99, AU$7.99) and lets you play more than 120 new and exclusive games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod Touch and Apple TV.

Now playing: Watch this: Apple Arcade is changing video games for $5 a month
6:02