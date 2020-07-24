Apple Arcade's Lullaby of Life game lets you transform the world with music

Apple

Apple Arcade on Friday added The Lullaby of Life, a new music-driven puzzle game from Mexico-based developers 1 Simple Game, to its growing catalog of over 120 games. The game lets you use music to bring life to a dormant universe.

In The Lullaby of Life, you play as BomBo, a tiny blob-like creature with musical powers. With every note BomBo plays, the world around him becomes more colorful and filled with life. Along the journey, the game becomes more challenging and BomBo gains friends who also make music. His friends' unique musical abilities help the group progress from level to level, but the notes have to be played with precision.

The game has a certain peaceful, child-like quality that could appeal to adults and kids alike.

Check out the trailer here:

We're celebrating that we can finally share our newest launch 🥳🤩. The Lullaby of Life 🎵🎧! The excellent calm and immersive atmosphere is ideal for relaxing. Available only on #AppleArcade!



👉 https://t.co/YDAvPPUBZx pic.twitter.com/TmgPumKdw1 — 1 Simple Game (@1SimpleGame) July 24, 2020

With Apple Arcade's release in September, Apple firmly staked its claim in the mobile gaming world. The subscription gaming service costs $4.99 a month (£4.99, AU$7.99) and lets you play more than 120 new and exclusive games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod Touch and Apple TV.