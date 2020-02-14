Apple Arcade's 'Loud House: Outta Control' game is chaotic family fun

Apple

This story is part of CNET's coverage of Apple Arcade, including exclusive first looks we got at some of the service's high-profile new games.

Apple Arcade added a new game to its catalog of over 100 games on Friday. Loud House: Outta Control features characters from the Nickelodeon cartoon The Loud House. The game, like the show, centers around the zany adventures of 11-year-old Lincoln Loud and his 10 sisters -- Lori, Leni, Luna, Luan, Lynn, Lucy, Lana, Lola, Lisa and Lily.

Help the siblings reach their goals and unlock new levels. Don't crash into each other or cause sibling rivalry fights, though -- a task more challenging that it might seem. The timer adds an extra level of mayhem as you navigate Lincoln to his comic books or Lana to her mud pies. You'll get bonus points for beating the clock. Explore the Loud House where every floor has new challenges waiting and special items to collect.

Read more: All the hardware you need to play Apple Arcade games

The game is designed to make the player become "part of the family," according to Adrian Wright, vice president of games at Nickelodeon.

"Nickelodeon's Loud House: Outta Control celebrates what makes The Loud House great: having fun surviving household chaos, generating laughs through characters and their relationships, and grounding gameplay in personal stakes," Wright said in a release.