Apple Arcade updates Spongebob, Butter Royale and more for you to play this weekend

On Friday, Apple Arcade, Apple's $4.99-a-month gaming service, launched updates for four games. Apple Arcade has been updating games almost weekly along with releasing new exclusive titles for its growing catalog of over 125 games that you can play on the iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch and Apple TV.

With many people still staying in this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic, playing a game can be a welcome distraction and a way to pass the time. Here are more details on the updated games.

Spongebob: Patty Pursuit

Developer: Nickelodeon

SpongeBob's easter egg-packed underwater side-scroller added a leaderboard function on every level of the game to enhance competition with friends and family.

Butter Royale

Developer: Mighty Bear Games

Butter Royale, the family-friendly Fortnite of food fight games, added more ways to earn bonus rewards during the first match of the day. The rewards also extend to finishing new quests and teaming up with friends to accomplish an objective.

What the Golf?

Developer: The Label

The hilarious physics-based golf game for people who hate golf added a new "Sporty Sports" content with new levels and challenges. Expect to see soccer golf, a golfer in a shark costume, and maybe golf using a horse instead of a ball.

Possessions

Developer: Noodlecake

Possessions, the narrative-driven minimalist 3D puzzle game, added a new puzzle pack to test players' perspective and spatial awareness that features iconic world monuments.