Apple Arcade updates Sonic Racing and other games to play over the long weekend

Apple Arcade, Apple's $4.99-a-month gaming service, launched updates for three game titles on Friday. Apple Arcade has been updating games almost weekly along with releasing new titles for its growing catalog of over 120 games that you can play on the iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch and Apple TV.

Even though lockdown restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic are starting to ease, playing a game can be a welcome distraction and a way to pass the time if you're staying inside. Here are more details on the updated games.

Hot Lava

Developer: Klei Entertainment

Hot Lava, the digital take on everyone's favorite childhood game The Floor is Lava, updated with a new community level called Sunshine Shore. It involves a new tropical beach environment with hidden secrets to discover, courses to beat and tropical items to unlock while jumping over scorching beach sand. In addition, the game added a new course in the School level.

Sonic Racing

Developer: Sega and HardLight

In the update to the Apple Arcade version of the classic game, you can check out new online multiplayer modes to race against three friends or AI racers. You can also try out the new Final Fortress Zone, which adds three new tracks that send you into the bowels of Eggman's flagship.

Outlanders

Developer: Pomelo Games

Outlanders, the town-builder simulation game, added a Sandbox Mode for when you'd rather build a town without having to meet objectives, like you do in the original version. Choose different terrain layouts like islands, lakes, rivers and archipelagos -- each has unique advantages and disadvantages for town-building. You can also customize the resources, followers in your town and map size for more control and room to be creative.