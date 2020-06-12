Apple Arcade updates Pac-Man and Pinball Wizard

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

This story is part of CNET's coverage of Apple Arcade, including exclusive first looks we got at some of the service's high-profile new games.

On Friday, Apple Arcade, Apple's $4.99-a-month gaming service, launched updates for Pac-Man Party Royale, The Pinball Wizard, Over the Alps and Agent Intercept. The gaming service has been updating a few games every week in tandem with releasing new titles for its growing catalog of over 100 games that you can play on the iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Mac and Apple TV.

Pac-Man Party Royale

Developer: Bandai Namco

The latest update introduces a new ghost named Itchy to the game. If Itchy catches you, your gameplay controls are inverted for a short amount of time. In addition to Itchy, players can take advantage of two new power-ups, a laser and an electric field.

Pinball Wizard

Developer: Frosty Pop

Apple Arcade

The new update to the Pinball Wizard arcade game adds an endless dungeon. Survive as long as you can and get the highest score by hitting certain objects to unlock rooms and other surprises.

Over the Alps

Developer: Stave Studios

Stave Studios/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Over the Alps, a World War II spy-thriller set in Switzerland, presents players with an interactive story where your choices have consequences. The game's latest update introduces a female protagonist and a whole new story, King of the Mountain.

Agent Intercept

Developer: Pikpok Games

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

The game's update adds a new downhill Crisis mission with jumps and enemies for players to defeat as they strive to complete their main operation: Defeat CLAW.