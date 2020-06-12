This story is part of CNET's coverage of Apple Arcade, including exclusive first looks we got at some of the service's high-profile new games.
On Friday, Apple Arcade, Apple's $4.99-a-month gaming service, launched updates for Pac-Man Party Royale, The Pinball Wizard, Over the Alps and Agent Intercept. The gaming service has been updating a few games every week in tandem with releasing new titles for its growing catalog of over 100 games that you can play on the iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Mac and Apple TV.
Pac-Man Party Royale
Developer: Bandai Namco
The latest update introduces a new ghost named Itchy to the game. If Itchy catches you, your gameplay controls are inverted for a short amount of time. In addition to Itchy, players can take advantage of two new power-ups, a laser and an electric field.
Pinball Wizard
Developer: Frosty Pop
The new update to the Pinball Wizard arcade game adds an endless dungeon. Survive as long as you can and get the highest score by hitting certain objects to unlock rooms and other surprises.
Over the Alps
Developer: Stave Studios
Over the Alps, a World War II spy-thriller set in Switzerland, presents players with an interactive story where your choices have consequences. The game's latest update introduces a female protagonist and a whole new story, King of the Mountain.
Agent Intercept
Developer: Pikpok Games
The game's update adds a new downhill Crisis mission with jumps and enemies for players to defeat as they strive to complete their main operation: Defeat CLAW.
Discuss: Apple Arcade updates Pac-Man and Pinball Wizard
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.