Apple Arcade updates more games to play while in lockdown

On Friday, Apple Arcade, Apple's $4.99-a-month gaming service, launched updates for three titles. Apple Arcade has been updating games almost weekly along with releasing new exclusive titles for its growing catalog of over 100 games that you can play on the iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch and Apple TV.
With many people sheltering in place because of the coronavirus pandemic, playing a game can be a welcome distraction and a way to pass the time. Here are more details on the updated games.
Explottens
Developer: weRplay
In the arcade shoot-em-up game Explottens, you play as Captain KIT and team up with a ragtag group of friends to save the world from the evil organization KLAW. The game added a new survival mode that includes more difficult enemies and bosses. Here, you can earn coins, upgrade your gear and compete with friends, family and other players in the leaderboard.
Redout: Space Assault
Developer: 34 Big Things
In the 2395 colonization of Mars, you play as Leon Barret, a talented fighter pilot in the Poseidon Security Forces. You're tasked with keeping order -- eliminating rebels and space pirates, and protecting and helping scientists continue their research.
The space combat game improved its battle system by increasing the speed of player missiles towards their targets and reducing the cool-down period between missile launches. Plus your ship can go faster. Chapter 9 is now playable, which adds an epilogue to the storyline. You'll face a challenging decision with the core of the Poseidon fleet, the Trylobite Capital ship.
Dead End Job
Developer: Headup Games
In Dead End Job, you play as Hector Plasm, a cleaner at Ghoul-B-Gone. Blast ghosts with your plasma blaster and suck them up into your vacuum pack. It looks like a less bloody version of Viscera Cleanup Detail meets Ghostbusters. The game's update adds 10 new items -- collectible weapons and health items to help Hector.
