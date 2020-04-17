Apple Arcade updates Frogger in Toy Town and 3 more games

Apple Arcade

On Friday, in addition to launching new games A Fold Apart and Beyond Blue, Apple Arcade rolled out updates for four games, which are now available to play. Apple's $4.99-a-month gaming subscription service has more than 110 game titles available on the platform, which debuted in September. The service is available on the iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch and Apple TV. It's also started rolling out for Mac.

Here are the games that got updates this week.

Dear Reader

Apple Arcade

The literary game added a dark mode and 12 new books, including Walden by Henry David Thoreau, Aesop's Fables and A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court by Mark Twain. Players will also get access to themed shelves for holidays and special events.

Super Mega Mini Party

Super Mega Mini Party's update changed up multiplayer modes for more opportunities to connect. There's a new overworld to explore, where you can interact with and challenge other players.

Frogger in Toy Town

Players can now team up in a Frogger in Toy Town co-op mode that's accessible using the Nearby function in the Game Center. Players can also help each other and work through more difficult levels together with this update.

HyperBrawl Tournament

Apple Arcade

Players can now unlock Rune, a new warrior queen character inspired by Norse-mythology. She also has a special area, the Ruins of Skulhelm, with a battle soundtrack from Grammy Award-winning music producer Steve Levine.