Apple Arcade updates Grindstone, Sociable Soccer 2020 and Explottens to play this weekend

On Thursday, Apple Arcade, Apple's $4.99-a-month gaming service, updated Grindstone, Sociable Soccer and Explottens. Apple Arcade updates a few games every week in tandem with releasing new titles for its growing catalog of over 125 games. You can play Arcade games on the iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Mac and Apple TV.

If you're still staying in most of the time due to the coronavirus pandemic, playing a video game can be a fun way to pass the time -- especially when new content is available. Here are more details on the updated games.

Grindstone

Developer: Capybara

Grindstone -- a sword-slashing, chain-building, grindstone-collecting color match game -- got its biggest update yet. You'll find 50 new "cave" levels throughout Grindstone Mountain, a new Daily Grind mode with leaderboards, five new gold item blueprints, and a new Pickaxe and Goldrush Garb to help you collect gold nuggets.

Sociable Soccer 2020

Developer: Rogue Games

In addition to a new name, the update to this fast-paced soccer game adds daily Club Cashes between clans of rival teams and cross-platform online PVP. Players should also notice enhanced controllers, AI, new graphics, in-game goalkeepers, and over 1,000 updated worldwide soccer teams of 30,000 players.

Explottens

Developer: WeRplay

Shoot-'em-up game Explottens has been updated to add in more action, including three new missions, two new boss fights, and a new island to play after finishing the main missions in the game.

For more on Apple Arcade, check out two of its latest game additions, Necrobarista and The Lullaby of Life.