Apple

Apple Event

Apple firmly staked its claim in the gaming world on Sept. 10 with more details on its new game subscription service, called Apple Arcade. The service, first announced in March, will cost $4.99 (£4.99, AU$7.99) per month and will let you play over 100 new and exclusive games across the iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Mac and Apple TV.

Apple Arcade launched ahead of schedule on Sept. 16 as part of iOS 13's public beta, with multiple games ready to play. Some users might've gotten a head start, but it'll still be available Sept. 19 in more than 150 countries. Here are all the games we know about so far.

Agent Intercept

Developers: PikPok Games

PikPok Games

Play as an elite agent trying to save the world, and avoid danger with your high-tech spy vehicle.

The Artful Escape

Developers: Annapurna Interactive

Beethoven & Dinosaur

First announced at E3 2017, this one looks like a trip, to say the least. The Artful Escape is about a musician, Francis Vendetti, who's on a quest for self-discovery. The trailer hints at colorful, wild, mixed-media animation and what I imagine will be an amazing soundtrack.

Assemble With Care

Developers: UsTwo Games

UsTwo Games

Originally titled Repair, this one lets you play as Maria, an antiques restorer. In addition to saving physical objects, Maria finds ways to fix other problems around her.

Atone: Heart of the Elder Tree

Developers: Wildboy Studios

Wildboy Studios

If you're a fan of Norse mythology, check out this hand-drawn game to explore beautifully rendered worlds, take on enemies, discover secrets and make choices to reach one of the multiple endings.

Ballistic Baseball

Developer: Gameloft

Gameloft

Ballistic Baseball is a new take on America's pastime that highlights the intense battle between the pitcher and the batter.

Beyond Blue

Developers: E-Line Media

E-Line Media

In Beyond Blue, you'll play as Mirai, the lead researcher on a newly formed team. You'll go diving and experience the ocean -- its beauty, mysteries and inhabitants -- with high-speed technologies. Exploration is interwoven with a narrative that involves high-stakes choices along the way. This title might not be available at launch.

Beyond a Steel Sky

Developers: Revolution Software

Revolution Software

This cyberpunk thriller is set 10 years after the events of Beneath a Steel Sky, a 1994 sci-fi point-and-click game. You'll play as the returning protagonist, engineer Robert Foster, and navigate terrain that calls to mind the Fallout landscape. Beyond a Steel Sky has a bit of a comic book feel, but it still looks like it serves up a dynamic world to explore. This title might not be available at launch.

Big Time Sports

Developers: Frosty Pop

Frosty Pop

This one lets you run, pole-vault and slam-dunk without breaking a sweat.

Bleak Sword

Developers: Devolver and Luis Moreno Jimenez

Devolver

Jimenez calls Bleak Sword a "dark fantasy action game." Check it out on Apple Arcade soon.

Box Project

Developers: Mediocre Mel

MrMacRight YouTube

There isn't any information available about this game yet, sans a picture of a cardboard box. We'll keep you updated. This title might not be available at launch.

The Bradwell Conspiracy

Developers: Bossa Studios and A Brave Plan

Bossa Studios

I'm really excited to try this one out. It looks like it has a similar vibe to the first Bioshock and We Happy Few. Bossa Studios describes the game as a narrative-driven first-person experience where you have to uncover the truth behind the explosion that destroyed the Bradwell Electronics facility.

Card of Darkness

Developers: Zach Gage

Zach Gage

A card-based puzzle game with funny hand-drawn characters.

Cardpocalypse

Developers: Versus Evil and Gambrinous

Versus Evil

In this single-player game, you use card games to defeat monsters that've been kidnapping students (think Yu-Gi-Oh from back in the day). The narrative displays like a comic book. I'm excited about this one because the animation reminds me of a children's book I read back in the '90s. I also appreciate the representation of a character in a wheelchair. The game is a coming-of-age puzzle title.

Cat Quest II

Developers: Gentlebros Games

Apple

I can't promise that I didn't audibly gasp when this game was announced. As a cat owner for most of my life, I'm equal parts excited that there's a Cat Quest II and an original Cat Quest. This open-world action RPG lets you play as either a cat or a dog. Go on quests, defeat monsters and bring peace to your kingdom.

ChuChu Rocket!

Developed by: Universe and Sega

Universe and Sega

The classic Sega game is back two decades later, with hundreds of new 3D puzzles and multiplayer mode. This title might not be available at launch.

Cricket Through the Ages

Developers: Devolver and Free Lives

Devolver Digital

In this game, players trace the "lineage" of humans alongside the history of cricket. The game looks like it has levels where you play variations of cricket as cavemen (watch out for dinosaurs), medieval knights, soldiers in WWI, and more traditional variations (though it looks like a beach ball might be involved). There may also be astronauts and aliens along the way.

Dead End Job

Developers: Headup Games

Headup Games

In Dead End Job, you play as Hector Plasm, a cleaner at Ghoul-B-Gone. Blast ghosts with your plasma blaster and suck them up into your vacuum pack. It looks like a less bloody version of Viscera Cleanup Detail meets Ghostbusters. This might not be a launch title.

Decoherence

Developers: Efecto Studios

Efecto Studios

In Decoherence, use strategy to build robots and devise a battle plan to fight alongside them. This title might not be available at launch.

Dodo Peak

Developers: Moving Pieces Interactive

Moving Pieces Interactive

Dodo Peak wants players to remember classic arcade games while it offers new elements. Play as a dodo bird who has to save its eggs after they roll out of the nest. Get them home safely while collecting coins, avoiding obstacles like monkeys and snakes, and unlocking more dodos.

Doomsday Vault

Developers: Flightless

Flightless

Judging by the available images, this game has you playing as a little robot in a vast wasteland that was once a city. Maybe start thinking about Wall-E. This title might not be available at launch.

Down in Bermuda

Developers: Yak & Co

Yak & Co

Not a lot is known about Yak & Co.'s game, but the developers tweeted that it'll be an Apple Arcade exclusive. The image suggests you'll play as an explorer with a large island to traverse. It also looks like you might have an adorable duck companion. An additional image shows a lighthouse, and a sea monster lurking nearby.

Dread Nautical

Developers: Zen Studios

Zen Studios

Zen Studios describes Dread Nautical as a "turn-based tactical strategy" game.

Earth Night

Developers: Shifty Eye Games and Cleaversoft

Cleaversoft

Avoid obstacles and test your reflexes in this hand-painted, 2D action game. Dragons have taken over the Earth, and you play as a 14-year-old photographer who has to save the world and navigate the dragon-infested skies.

The Enchanted World

Developers: Noodlecake

Noodlecake

The Enchanted World is just one of the three games Noodlecake is bringing to Apple Arcade this fall. The developers didn't offer many details, describing it simply as a "beautiful puzzle game." In a press release, Apple said players will help a young fairy piece together a magical world torn apart by dark forces.

Enter the Construct

Developers: Directive Games

Directive Games

Not many details to offer about this game. The released images and videos show that it's a first-person sci-fi shooter and is probably a more mature game. This title might not be available at launch.

Exit the Gungeon

Developers: Devolver

Devolver

Exit the Gungeon, a dungeon climber, has the feel of an old arcade game. You play as a "gungeoneer" armed with changeable weapons, ways to loot and dodge-and-roll. Ascend each level, battle the Gundead and escape through shifting rooms in your own unique way.

Explottens

Developers: weRplay

weRplay

If Cat Quest II wasn't enough, check out Explottens, where you play as Captain K.I.T. and team up with his ragtag group of friends to save the world from the evil organization K.L.A.W.

Fantasian

Developers: Mistwalker

Mistwalker

The team behind Fantasian went all out with handcrafted dioramas and 3D computer graphics. There aren't a lot of details about Fantasian, aside from the immense amount of work it took to make the graphics look incredible. Creator Hironobu Sakaguchi is the mastermind behind multiple RPGs, so the game's in good hands. This one may not be a launch title.

A Fold Apart

Developers: Lightning Rod Games

Lightning Rod Games

A Fold Apart is a puzzle game about long-distance relationships. The colorful characters live in a world made of origami paper. The narrative is based on the true story of how the game's developers felt disconnected from their families while working long distance, KnowTechie reported. This title might not be available at launch.

Frogger in Toy Town

Developers: Konami

Konami

If you liked the old school Frogger, this might be a remaster you're interested in. Konami demoed Frogger in Toy Town at the Apple Event Tuesday on an iPad. The audience watched Frogger navigate a busy road and narrowly miss a giant baby.

The Get Out Kids

Developers: Frosty Pop

Frosty Pop

Frosty Pop calls this a supernatural game for the whole family.

HitchHiker

Developers: Versus Evil and Mad About Pandas

Versus Evil

Talk about a mystery road trip. Hitchhiker is about a driver on lost highways. You play as the hitchhiker, and you don't remember your identity or your destination. As you travel, the road and the driver offer clues to what's going on. This title might not be available at launch.

Hot Lava

Developers: Klei Entertainment

Klei Entertainment

Ready to get nostalgic? Now you, or your kids, can play what was once called The Floor Is Lava without getting off the couch (so, I guess it still counts). The game supports up to eight players, and your whole family can run, jump, climb, surf and ultimately try to stay off the lava ground.

InMost

Developers: Hidden Layer Games and Chucklefish Games

Hidden Layer Games

InMost is a story-driven platformer that looks super creepy. It has an old-school pixel style, but it doesn't look like that'll detract from the game. You can play as three characters that are somehow connected. Explore an abandoned castle, avoid detection and defeat enemies to escape evil. This title might not be available at launch.

Jenny LeClue

Developers: Joe Russ and Ben Tillett

Joe Russ and Ben Tillett

As a kid, I was obsessed with Harriet the Spy, so I'm stoked for this game. It's a mystery-adventure-thriller narrative, guided by choices you make. The game's set in the seemingly idyllic town of Arthurton, where you play as Jenny, a kid sleuth who must reveal the truth about her mother, who's been accused of murder.

King's League II

Developers: Kurechii

Kurechii

Kurechii says every detail counts to attain victory in this game. Build the perfect team and lead it to victory in this simulation strategy title.

Kings of the Castle

Developers: Frosty Pop

Frosty Pop

This game's style looks similar to that of Down in Bermuda, mentioned above. The artwork style is campy and cute, so it might be a more family-friendly game. The trees apparently have eyes, though. So maybe make that cute and creepy.

Lego Arthouse

Developers: Lego

Lego

This game is going to be exclusive to Apple Arcade. Lego Arthouse gives Legos back to an older audience. The game uses a narrative style to explore how as people get older, they can lose a connection to the creativity they had as kids. The Lego Ambassador's Network describes it as "an expression of the value of creativity in a coming of age story, set amongst a micro Lego world." This title might not be available at launch.

Lego Brawls

Developers: Lego and Red Games

Lego and Red Games

There are countless ways to create your character in this fast-paced 4v4 multiplayer that's set in the Lego universe. Every stage of the game brings new challenges, goals and power-ups, like a pie launcher, a money gun, a snake car, a jetpack or a hot dog stand.

Lifelike

Developers: Kunabi Brother

Kunabi Brother

This is another Apple Arcade exclusive from the team that published Euclidean Skies. It's not yet clear how the game works, but it's visually pleasing and calming to watch, like the developer's Frost app was. The graphics kind of look like swimming amoebas. This title might not be available at launch.

Lifeslide

Developers: Dreamteck

Dreamteck

Dreamteck's game uses a paper airplane to take players on a metaphorical journey through life.

Little Orpheus

Developers: The Chinese Room

The Chinese Room

It seems the game is going to be about the '60s era space race, with, perhaps, some sort of journey-to-the-center-of-the-Earth twist. The developer's Twitter account has posted a cryptic image of a telegram that refers to a drill, and there's an image of a blueprint, showing some sort of vehicle bearing a stylized Soviet insignia incorporating a drill bit. Remember, too, that the Orpheus of Greek mythology traveled to the underworld. This title might not be available at launch.

Mini Motorways

Developers: Dinosaur Polo Club

Dinosaur Polo Club

Dinosaur Polo Club's Mini Motorways involves drawing roads to grow a city. It arrives in Apple Arcade on Sept. 19.

Monomals

Developers: Picomy

Picomy

Monomals seems to be sticking to the same style as Picomy's other game, Heroki. It's colorful, fun and looks family-friendly. The goal is to catch creatures, or Monomals, by playing music into the ocean. The game will have social features that let you make your own music and share it with friends. This title might not be available at launch.

Manifold Garden

Developers: William Chyr

William Chyr

This game from William Chyr is a new take on gravity, geometry and architecture. Manifold Garden's site describes the experience as "a first person exploration game with reimagined physics." The graphics look aesthetically pleasing and soothing. It might be a fun game for Minecraft fans to explore. This title might not be available at launch.

Mosaic

Developers: Krillbite Studio

Krillbite Studio

Krillbite Studio's Mosaic game is a narrative-driven adventure about the repetitiveness of everyday life and feeling like you're just a cog in the machine. The game's trailer shows a droll world in mostly grays, the same thing happening to the protagonist every day until something... changes. It might have some Matrix vibes -- are we really awake?

Mutazione

Developers: Die Gute Fabrik

Die Gute Fabrik

Die Gute Fabrik's game is a "mutant soap opera" set in a hand-illustrated world with a wide array of strange characters. Customize your own garden to soothing musical soundscapes, but be ready for dramatic twists and turns too.

Neo Cab

Developers: Chance Agency

Chance Agency

Chance Agency gives players a new take on survival games in the digital era. In Neo Cab, you play as the last human taxi driver in a world overcome by automation.

No Way Home

Developers: SMG Studio

SMG Studio

There's not much to say about No Way Home yet, aside from an image tweeted by SMG Studios. It looks like a sci-fi game with some fun space creatures involved. This title might not be available at launch.

Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm

Developers: Cornfox & Bros.

Cornfox & Bros.

Oceanhorn 2 is a prequel to Monster of the Uncharted Sea, according to the game's site. So, if you've played that one already, you might see some places you're familiar with but that've been revamped. The game reminded me of the Zelda series with a hint of Kingdom Hearts.

Over the Alps

Developers: Stave Studios

Stave Studios

This game promises action, adventure, goats, yodeling and a dash of espionage. Don't blow your cover.

Overland

Developers: Finji

Finji

This game is set in a postapocalyptic world where you have to gather supplies, fight creatures and rescue other survivors. It looks like there's a dog named Chompsky in the game, and if anything happens to the dog, I'll riot. Fans of the Walking Dead Telltale series might like this one.

Pac-Man Party Royale

Developers: Bandai Namco

Bandai Namco

The new Pac-Man game for Apple Arcade features a four-player battle mode where the winner is the last Pac-Man standing. This title might not be available at launch.

The Pathless

Developers: Annapurna and Giant Squid

The Pathless

A follow up to Abzû, The Pathless takes players to a misty, beautifully rendered forest. You play as an archer who must break the curse of darkness that's plagued the land. You and your eagle companion must hunt evil spirits, explore the secretive forest, solve puzzles in the ancient ruins and fight epic battles. This may not be a launch title.

Patterned

Developers: Borderleap

Borderleap

Borderleap's game aims for an aesthetic experience. Each pattern starts as a sketch and players use visual clues to solve the puzzle. As the pattern becomes more assembled, it'll start to come to life. This title might not be available at launch.

Possessions

Developers: Noodlecake and Lucid Labs

Lucid Labs

This colorful, minimalist, aesthetically pleasing, 3D puzzle game is all about perspective. Lucid Labs' site says players will look at objects from different angles until the objects appear to be in the right spot. The puzzles go alongside a calming soundtrack and a narrative of a struggling family, without any dialogue or text. This title might not be available at launch.

Pinball Wizard

Developers: Frosty Pop

Frosty Pop

If you liked the old pinball games on Windows 98, give this title a go.

Projection: First Light

Developers: Blowfish Studios and Shadowplay Studios

Blowfish Studios

Projection: First Light is a shadow puppet adventure and reminds me a bit of Little Nightmares. The game's Twitter page says players control light to solve puzzles. It looks beautiful and has educational aspects about the history and art of shadow puppetry.

Proxi

Developers: Will Wright and Gallium Artists

Team Proxi

Proxi is a new AI simulation game from Sims creator Will Wright. The game is built out of the player's memories using them as building blocks in the 3D world. Instead of creating a city or a house, as the player would do in the Sims, Proxi models the brain. You can store memories and millions of interconnected concepts, according to the website. This title might not be available at launch.

Punch Planet

Developers: Block Zero

Punch Planet

Punch Planet's site describes it as a "Sci-Fi 2D fighter." Play up to eight characters with multiplayer options or classic versus modes.

Rayman Mini

Developers: Ubisoft

Ubisoft

Ubisoft's Studios in India tweeted about Rayman Mini coming to Apple Arcade. Apple says players use insects, mushrooms and plants to run through the world as quickly as possible and try over and over again to achieve the perfect score. If you're a fan of Rayman, odds are you're excited.

Red Reign

Developers: Ninja Kiwi Games

Ninja Kiwi Games

There's not a lot of information available about Red Reign right now, but it looks like it'll stay true to Ninja Kiwi's style. This title might not be available at launch.

Redout: Space Assault

Developers: 34 Big Things

Nintendo

Check out this futuristic racing game on Apple Arcade. This title might not be available at launch.

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Developers: Annapurna Interactive and Simogo

Playstation

Sayonara Wild Hearts looks like an electric new take on the endless runner. It centers on a woman who's had her heart broken. Every level gets more challenging as you face laser and motorcycle battles set to an amazing soundtrack.

Shantae and the Seven Sirens

Developers: WayForward

WayForward

Originally called Shantae 5, Wayforward's Shantae and the Seven Sirens is coming to Apple Arcade. You'll explore a vast sunken city and battle the Seven Sirens in the Half-Genie's most thrilling adventure yet, the developers say.

Shinsekai Deep Sea

Developers: Capcom

Capcom



Capcom demoed the new Apple Arcade game at Tuesday's event. You play as a diver in this sidescrolling action game takes place underwater. The controls let you navigate your way through the sea's dark depths. Keep an eye on your oxygen levels and watch out for unfriendly creatures!

Shock Rods

Developers: Stainless Games

Stainless Games

This action-packed game is described as an "arena shooter with cars." Shock Rods is a 6v6 or 12 player free for all, according to its preorder site. Customize and equip your vehicles to dominate with nitros, double jumps and more. This title might not be available at launch.

Skate City

Developers: Snowman and Agens

Snowman and Agens

Skate City is also coming to Apple Arcade. The game uses the touchscreen to mimic movements that a skater would in the world to do tricks -- more than 32 tricks, to be exact. You can customize your character and explore the dynamic time of day and weather system so you're always skating in perfect conditions.

Sneaky Sasquatch

Developers: RAC7

RAC7

This game looks low-key and fun. It looks like a sasquatch (or bigfoot if you prefer) driving a car and stealing coolers (or Eskys depending on where you live). It's colorful and looks like a delight for family play.

Sonic Racing

Developers: Sega and HardLight

Sega and HardLight

Not a lot has been revealed about Sonic Racing so far, but we can probably expect classic characters from the Sonic games. It looks like a newer version of Team Sonic Racing, according to Sonic Stadium, but Sega hasn't confirmed whether it'll have anything to do with the game.

Spaceland

Developers: Tortuga Team

Tortuga Team

Spaceland is a tactical hyperspace adventure from the makers of Braveland Heroes. This title might not be available at launch.

Speed Demons

Developers: Radian Games

Radian Games

Ready to go fast? Speed Demons is already burning rubber on the Apple Arcade beta.

Spek

Developers: RAC7 Games

RAC7 Games

Check out this perspective game on Apple Arcade.

Spidersaurs

Developers: WayForward

Gamespot

We only have the artwork on this one again, unfortunately. The picture shows two people shooting with a T-Rex behind them. It kind of looks like the dinosaur has spider legs? Seems pretty nightmarish to me.

Spyder

Developers: Sumo Digital

Sumo Digital

Not too much is known about Spyder, a working title, according to Sumo Digital, right now. It looks like you get to play as a robot spider. We'll keep you posted. This title might not be available at launch.

Stellar Commanders

Developers: Blindflug Studios

Blindflug Studios

Take off into space in this multiplayer,punch pla real-time strategy game. This title might not be available at launch.

Steven Universe: Unleash the Light

Developers: Cartoon Network and Rebecca Sugar

Apple

Pick and play as your favorite Steven Universe character from the original Cartoon Network show in this RPG. Choose which Gems are in your party, unlock abilities and change costumes. If it's anything as wonderful as the show, this will be a great game. This title might not be available at launch.

Super Impossible Road

Developers: Rogue Games

Rogue Games

Super Impossible Road will be speeding into Apple Arcade later this year, according to Rogue Games. It looks like you'll be more or less racing (whether you do it honestly is your choice) futuristic pods on a course in space. Customize your pod and play with others, and the track is new every time. This title might not be available at launch.

Tint

Developers: Lykke Studios

Lykke Studios

In this aesthetic game, you'll level up by mixing watercolors to match colored origami paper. It's MS Paint for a whole new generation.

Towaga: Among Shadows

Developers: Noodlecake and Sunnyside Games

Sunnyside Games

You play as Chimù, a light-wielder who protects the temple of Towaga against evil in this exciting single-player action game. This title might not be available at launch.

UFO on Tape: First Contact

Developers: Revolutionary Concepts

Revolutionary Concepts

There's not a lot of detail on this game, but the more images that are released, it looks amazing. It's probably obvious to say it's going to be a sci-fi game with aliens. This title might not be available at launch.

Various Daylife

Developers: Square Enix

Square Enix

The name doesn't give much to go on, but Apple says Various Daylife is an RPG set in the year 211 of the Imperial Era. Players will explore a newly-discovered continent while living life in the city of Erebia.

Way of the Turtle

Developers: Illusion Labs

Illusion Labs

Though originally called Mr. Turtle, not a lot is known about this game. At face-value, it looks like a cute, colorful, single-player platform game in which you're a turtle. It looks pretty family-friendly, or like something that might be fun to play at a party.

What the Golf?

Developers: Triband

Triband

Triband's new parody game, What the Golf?, is designed for people who hate golf and made by people who don't know anything about it. The site says players will be able to "golf horses" and partake in "epic golf boss fights." It also promises not to make you a better golfer. It definitely looks like it'll be good for a laugh.

Where Cards Fall

Developers: Snowman and The Game Board

Snowman and The Game Board

Where Cards Fall describes itself as a "dreamlike journey through youthful uncertainty." The developers created the narrative-driven coming-of-age story using cards as a clever metaphor: What it's like to be a teenager. The cards, which players can build or collapse, were a huge inspiration to the game's creation.

Winding Worlds

Developers: Ko_op

Ko_op

The team behind Winding Worlds calls this game a colorful and dreamy puzzle-adventure about exploration, friendship, and acceptance. Ko-op is also the developer behind GNOG and LCGO: The Mirror of Spirits. This title might not be available at launch.

Yaga

Developers: Versus Evil and Breadcrumbs Interactive

Versus Evil

The last in Versus Evil's lineup, Yaga is a RPG that adapts to your choices as you play. You play as Ivan, a one-handed blacksmith who is cursed with bad luck. Along the way, Ivan encounters bears and giant chickens in some battles, based on what I can tell from the available images. This title might not be available at launch.

Originally published Sept. 12, 8:23 a.m. PT.

Update, 9:23 a.m.: Adds more details.

Corrections, Sept. 13: Fixes the title for Jenny LeClue. Sept. 14: Shantae 5 is the same game as Shantae and the Seven Sirens.

Update, Sept. 16: Adds more games.