Apple firmly staked its claim in the gaming world on Sept. 10 with more details on its new game subscription service, called Apple Arcade. The service, first announced in March, will cost $4.99 (£4.99, AU$7.99) per month and will let you play over 100 new and exclusive games across the iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Mac and Apple TV.
Apple Arcade launched ahead of schedule on Sept. 16 as part of iOS 13's public beta, with multiple games ready to play. Some users might've gotten a head start, but it'll still be available Sept. 19 in more than 150 countries. Here are all the games we know about so far.
Agent Intercept
Developers: PikPok Games
Play as an elite agent trying to save the world, and avoid danger with your high-tech spy vehicle.
The Artful Escape
Developers: Annapurna Interactive
First announced at E3 2017, this one looks like a trip, to say the least. The Artful Escape is about a musician, Francis Vendetti, who's on a quest for self-discovery. The trailer hints at colorful, wild, mixed-media animation and what I imagine will be an amazing soundtrack.
Assemble With Care
Developers: UsTwo Games
Originally titled Repair, this one lets you play as Maria, an antiques restorer. In addition to saving physical objects, Maria finds ways to fix other problems around her.
Atone: Heart of the Elder Tree
Developers: Wildboy Studios
If you're a fan of Norse mythology, check out this hand-drawn game to explore beautifully rendered worlds, take on enemies, discover secrets and make choices to reach one of the multiple endings.
Ballistic Baseball
Developer: Gameloft
Ballistic Baseball is a new take on America's pastime that highlights the intense battle between the pitcher and the batter.
Beyond Blue
Developers: E-Line Media
In Beyond Blue, you'll play as Mirai, the lead researcher on a newly formed team. You'll go diving and experience the ocean -- its beauty, mysteries and inhabitants -- with high-speed technologies. Exploration is interwoven with a narrative that involves high-stakes choices along the way. This title might not be available at launch.
Beyond a Steel Sky
Developers: Revolution Software
This cyberpunk thriller is set 10 years after the events of Beneath a Steel Sky, a 1994 sci-fi point-and-click game. You'll play as the returning protagonist, engineer Robert Foster, and navigate terrain that calls to mind the Fallout landscape. Beyond a Steel Sky has a bit of a comic book feel, but it still looks like it serves up a dynamic world to explore. This title might not be available at launch.
Big Time Sports
Developers: Frosty Pop
This one lets you run, pole-vault and slam-dunk without breaking a sweat.
Bleak Sword
Developers: Devolver and Luis Moreno Jimenez
Jimenez calls Bleak Sword a "dark fantasy action game." Check it out on Apple Arcade soon.
Box Project
Developers: Mediocre Mel
There isn't any information available about this game yet, sans a picture of a cardboard box. We'll keep you updated. This title might not be available at launch.
The Bradwell Conspiracy
Developers: Bossa Studios and A Brave Plan
I'm really excited to try this one out. It looks like it has a similar vibe to the first Bioshock and We Happy Few. Bossa Studios describes the game as a narrative-driven first-person experience where you have to uncover the truth behind the explosion that destroyed the Bradwell Electronics facility.
Card of Darkness
Developers: Zach Gage
A card-based puzzle game with funny hand-drawn characters.
Cardpocalypse
Developers: Versus Evil and Gambrinous
In this single-player game, you use card games to defeat monsters that've been kidnapping students (think Yu-Gi-Oh from back in the day). The narrative displays like a comic book. I'm excited about this one because the animation reminds me of a children's book I read back in the '90s. I also appreciate the representation of a character in a wheelchair. The game is a coming-of-age puzzle title.
Cat Quest II
Developers: Gentlebros Games
I can't promise that I didn't audibly gasp when this game was announced. As a cat owner for most of my life, I'm equal parts excited that there's a Cat Quest II and an original Cat Quest. This open-world action RPG lets you play as either a cat or a dog. Go on quests, defeat monsters and bring peace to your kingdom.
ChuChu Rocket!
Developed by: Universe and Sega
The classic Sega game is back two decades later, with hundreds of new 3D puzzles and multiplayer mode. This title might not be available at launch.
Cricket Through the Ages
Developers: Devolver and Free Lives
In this game, players trace the "lineage" of humans alongside the history of cricket. The game looks like it has levels where you play variations of cricket as cavemen (watch out for dinosaurs), medieval knights, soldiers in WWI, and more traditional variations (though it looks like a beach ball might be involved). There may also be astronauts and aliens along the way.
Dead End Job
Developers: Headup Games
In Dead End Job, you play as Hector Plasm, a cleaner at Ghoul-B-Gone. Blast ghosts with your plasma blaster and suck them up into your vacuum pack. It looks like a less bloody version of Viscera Cleanup Detail meets Ghostbusters. This might not be a launch title.
Decoherence
Developers: Efecto Studios
In Decoherence, use strategy to build robots and devise a battle plan to fight alongside them. This title might not be available at launch.
Dodo Peak
Developers: Moving Pieces Interactive
Dodo Peak wants players to remember classic arcade games while it offers new elements. Play as a dodo bird who has to save its eggs after they roll out of the nest. Get them home safely while collecting coins, avoiding obstacles like monkeys and snakes, and unlocking more dodos.
Doomsday Vault
Developers: Flightless
Judging by the available images, this game has you playing as a little robot in a vast wasteland that was once a city. Maybe start thinking about Wall-E. This title might not be available at launch.
Down in Bermuda
Developers: Yak & Co
Not a lot is known about Yak & Co.'s game, but the developers tweeted that it'll be an Apple Arcade exclusive. The image suggests you'll play as an explorer with a large island to traverse. It also looks like you might have an adorable duck companion. An additional image shows a lighthouse, and a sea monster lurking nearby.
Dread Nautical
Developers: Zen Studios
Zen Studios describes Dread Nautical as a "turn-based tactical strategy" game.
Earth Night
Developers: Shifty Eye Games and Cleaversoft
Avoid obstacles and test your reflexes in this hand-painted, 2D action game. Dragons have taken over the Earth, and you play as a 14-year-old photographer who has to save the world and navigate the dragon-infested skies.
The Enchanted World
Developers: Noodlecake
The Enchanted World is just one of the three games Noodlecake is bringing to Apple Arcade this fall. The developers didn't offer many details, describing it simply as a "beautiful puzzle game." In a press release, Apple said players will help a young fairy piece together a magical world torn apart by dark forces.
Enter the Construct
Developers: Directive Games
Not many details to offer about this game. The released images and videos show that it's a first-person sci-fi shooter and is probably a more mature game. This title might not be available at launch.
Exit the Gungeon
Developers: Devolver
Exit the Gungeon, a dungeon climber, has the feel of an old arcade game. You play as a "gungeoneer" armed with changeable weapons, ways to loot and dodge-and-roll. Ascend each level, battle the Gundead and escape through shifting rooms in your own unique way.
Explottens
Developers: weRplay
If Cat Quest II wasn't enough, check out Explottens, where you play as Captain K.I.T. and team up with his ragtag group of friends to save the world from the evil organization K.L.A.W.
Fantasian
Developers: Mistwalker
The team behind Fantasian went all out with handcrafted dioramas and 3D computer graphics. There aren't a lot of details about Fantasian, aside from the immense amount of work it took to make the graphics look incredible. Creator Hironobu Sakaguchi is the mastermind behind multiple RPGs, so the game's in good hands. This one may not be a launch title.
A Fold Apart
Developers: Lightning Rod Games
A Fold Apart is a puzzle game about long-distance relationships. The colorful characters live in a world made of origami paper. The narrative is based on the true story of how the game's developers felt disconnected from their families while working long distance, KnowTechie reported. This title might not be available at launch.
Frogger in Toy Town
Developers: Konami
If you liked the old school Frogger, this might be a remaster you're interested in. Konami demoed Frogger in Toy Town at the Apple Event Tuesday on an iPad. The audience watched Frogger navigate a busy road and narrowly miss a giant baby.
The Get Out Kids
Developers: Frosty Pop
Frosty Pop calls this a supernatural game for the whole family.
HitchHiker
Developers: Versus Evil and Mad About Pandas
Talk about a mystery road trip. Hitchhiker is about a driver on lost highways. You play as the hitchhiker, and you don't remember your identity or your destination. As you travel, the road and the driver offer clues to what's going on. This title might not be available at launch.
Hot Lava
Developers: Klei Entertainment
Ready to get nostalgic? Now you, or your kids, can play what was once called The Floor Is Lava without getting off the couch (so, I guess it still counts). The game supports up to eight players, and your whole family can run, jump, climb, surf and ultimately try to stay off the lava ground.
InMost
Developers: Hidden Layer Games and Chucklefish Games
InMost is a story-driven platformer that looks super creepy. It has an old-school pixel style, but it doesn't look like that'll detract from the game. You can play as three characters that are somehow connected. Explore an abandoned castle, avoid detection and defeat enemies to escape evil. This title might not be available at launch.
Jenny LeClue
Developers: Joe Russ and Ben Tillett
As a kid, I was obsessed with Harriet the Spy, so I'm stoked for this game. It's a mystery-adventure-thriller narrative, guided by choices you make. The game's set in the seemingly idyllic town of Arthurton, where you play as Jenny, a kid sleuth who must reveal the truth about her mother, who's been accused of murder.
King's League II
Developers: Kurechii
Kurechii says every detail counts to attain victory in this game. Build the perfect team and lead it to victory in this simulation strategy title.
Kings of the Castle
Developers: Frosty Pop
This game's style looks similar to that of Down in Bermuda, mentioned above. The artwork style is campy and cute, so it might be a more family-friendly game. The trees apparently have eyes, though. So maybe make that cute and creepy.
Lego Arthouse
Developers: Lego
This game is going to be exclusive to Apple Arcade. Lego Arthouse gives Legos back to an older audience. The game uses a narrative style to explore how as people get older, they can lose a connection to the creativity they had as kids. The Lego Ambassador's Network describes it as "an expression of the value of creativity in a coming of age story, set amongst a micro Lego world." This title might not be available at launch.
Lego Brawls
Developers: Lego and Red Games
There are countless ways to create your character in this fast-paced 4v4 multiplayer that's set in the Lego universe. Every stage of the game brings new challenges, goals and power-ups, like a pie launcher, a money gun, a snake car, a jetpack or a hot dog stand.
Lifelike
Developers: Kunabi Brother
This is another Apple Arcade exclusive from the team that published Euclidean Skies. It's not yet clear how the game works, but it's visually pleasing and calming to watch, like the developer's Frost app was. The graphics kind of look like swimming amoebas. This title might not be available at launch.
Lifeslide
Developers: Dreamteck
Dreamteck's game uses a paper airplane to take players on a metaphorical journey through life.
Little Orpheus
Developers: The Chinese Room
It seems the game is going to be about the '60s era space race, with, perhaps, some sort of journey-to-the-center-of-the-Earth twist. The developer's Twitter account has posted a cryptic image of a telegram that refers to a drill, and there's an image of a blueprint, showing some sort of vehicle bearing a stylized Soviet insignia incorporating a drill bit. Remember, too, that the Orpheus of Greek mythology traveled to the underworld. This title might not be available at launch.
Mini Motorways
Developers: Dinosaur Polo Club
Dinosaur Polo Club's Mini Motorways involves drawing roads to grow a city. It arrives in Apple Arcade on Sept. 19.
Monomals
Developers: Picomy
Monomals seems to be sticking to the same style as Picomy's other game, Heroki. It's colorful, fun and looks family-friendly. The goal is to catch creatures, or Monomals, by playing music into the ocean. The game will have social features that let you make your own music and share it with friends. This title might not be available at launch.
Manifold Garden
Developers: William Chyr
This game from William Chyr is a new take on gravity, geometry and architecture. Manifold Garden's site describes the experience as "a first person exploration game with reimagined physics." The graphics look aesthetically pleasing and soothing. It might be a fun game for Minecraft fans to explore. This title might not be available at launch.
Mosaic
Developers: Krillbite Studio
Krillbite Studio's Mosaic game is a narrative-driven adventure about the repetitiveness of everyday life and feeling like you're just a cog in the machine. The game's trailer shows a droll world in mostly grays, the same thing happening to the protagonist every day until something... changes. It might have some Matrix vibes -- are we really awake?
Mutazione
Developers: Die Gute Fabrik
Die Gute Fabrik's game is a "mutant soap opera" set in a hand-illustrated world with a wide array of strange characters. Customize your own garden to soothing musical soundscapes, but be ready for dramatic twists and turns too.
Neo Cab
Developers: Chance Agency
Chance Agency gives players a new take on survival games in the digital era. In Neo Cab, you play as the last human taxi driver in a world overcome by automation.
No Way Home
Developers: SMG Studio
There's not much to say about No Way Home yet, aside from an image tweeted by SMG Studios. It looks like a sci-fi game with some fun space creatures involved. This title might not be available at launch.
Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm
Developers: Cornfox & Bros.
Oceanhorn 2 is a prequel to Monster of the Uncharted Sea, according to the game's site. So, if you've played that one already, you might see some places you're familiar with but that've been revamped. The game reminded me of the Zelda series with a hint of Kingdom Hearts.
Over the Alps
Developers: Stave Studios
This game promises action, adventure, goats, yodeling and a dash of espionage. Don't blow your cover.
Overland
Developers: Finji
This game is set in a postapocalyptic world where you have to gather supplies, fight creatures and rescue other survivors. It looks like there's a dog named Chompsky in the game, and if anything happens to the dog, I'll riot. Fans of the Walking Dead Telltale series might like this one.
Pac-Man Party Royale
Developers: Bandai Namco
The new Pac-Man game for Apple Arcade features a four-player battle mode where the winner is the last Pac-Man standing. This title might not be available at launch.
The Pathless
Developers: Annapurna and Giant Squid
A follow up to Abzû, The Pathless takes players to a misty, beautifully rendered forest. You play as an archer who must break the curse of darkness that's plagued the land. You and your eagle companion must hunt evil spirits, explore the secretive forest, solve puzzles in the ancient ruins and fight epic battles. This may not be a launch title.
Patterned
Developers: Borderleap
Borderleap's game aims for an aesthetic experience. Each pattern starts as a sketch and players use visual clues to solve the puzzle. As the pattern becomes more assembled, it'll start to come to life. This title might not be available at launch.
Possessions
Developers: Noodlecake and Lucid Labs
This colorful, minimalist, aesthetically pleasing, 3D puzzle game is all about perspective. Lucid Labs' site says players will look at objects from different angles until the objects appear to be in the right spot. The puzzles go alongside a calming soundtrack and a narrative of a struggling family, without any dialogue or text. This title might not be available at launch.
Pinball Wizard
Developers: Frosty Pop
If you liked the old pinball games on Windows 98, give this title a go.
Projection: First Light
Developers: Blowfish Studios and Shadowplay Studios
Projection: First Light is a shadow puppet adventure and reminds me a bit of Little Nightmares. The game's Twitter page says players control light to solve puzzles. It looks beautiful and has educational aspects about the history and art of shadow puppetry.
Proxi
Developers: Will Wright and Gallium Artists
Proxi is a new AI simulation game from Sims creator Will Wright. The game is built out of the player's memories using them as building blocks in the 3D world. Instead of creating a city or a house, as the player would do in the Sims, Proxi models the brain. You can store memories and millions of interconnected concepts, according to the website. This title might not be available at launch.
Punch Planet
Developers: Block Zero
Punch Planet's site describes it as a "Sci-Fi 2D fighter." Play up to eight characters with multiplayer options or classic versus modes.
Rayman Mini
Developers: Ubisoft
Ubisoft's Studios in India tweeted about Rayman Mini coming to Apple Arcade. Apple says players use insects, mushrooms and plants to run through the world as quickly as possible and try over and over again to achieve the perfect score. If you're a fan of Rayman, odds are you're excited.
Red Reign
Developers: Ninja Kiwi Games
There's not a lot of information available about Red Reign right now, but it looks like it'll stay true to Ninja Kiwi's style. This title might not be available at launch.
Redout: Space Assault
Developers: 34 Big Things
Check out this futuristic racing game on Apple Arcade. This title might not be available at launch.
Sayonara Wild Hearts
Developers: Annapurna Interactive and Simogo
Sayonara Wild Hearts looks like an electric new take on the endless runner. It centers on a woman who's had her heart broken. Every level gets more challenging as you face laser and motorcycle battles set to an amazing soundtrack.
Shantae and the Seven Sirens
Developers: WayForward
Originally called Shantae 5, Wayforward's Shantae and the Seven Sirens is coming to Apple Arcade. You'll explore a vast sunken city and battle the Seven Sirens in the Half-Genie's most thrilling adventure yet, the developers say.
Shinsekai Deep Sea
Developers: Capcom
Capcom demoed the new Apple Arcade game at Tuesday's event. You play as a diver in this sidescrolling action game takes place underwater. The controls let you navigate your way through the sea's dark depths. Keep an eye on your oxygen levels and watch out for unfriendly creatures!
Shock Rods
Developers: Stainless Games
This action-packed game is described as an "arena shooter with cars." Shock Rods is a 6v6 or 12 player free for all, according to its preorder site. Customize and equip your vehicles to dominate with nitros, double jumps and more. This title might not be available at launch.
Skate City
Developers: Snowman and Agens
Skate City is also coming to Apple Arcade. The game uses the touchscreen to mimic movements that a skater would in the world to do tricks -- more than 32 tricks, to be exact. You can customize your character and explore the dynamic time of day and weather system so you're always skating in perfect conditions.
Sneaky Sasquatch
Developers: RAC7
This game looks low-key and fun. It looks like a sasquatch (or bigfoot if you prefer) driving a car and stealing coolers (or Eskys depending on where you live). It's colorful and looks like a delight for family play.
Sonic Racing
Developers: Sega and HardLight
Not a lot has been revealed about Sonic Racing so far, but we can probably expect classic characters from the Sonic games. It looks like a newer version of Team Sonic Racing, according to Sonic Stadium, but Sega hasn't confirmed whether it'll have anything to do with the game.
Spaceland
Developers: Tortuga Team
Spaceland is a tactical hyperspace adventure from the makers of Braveland Heroes. This title might not be available at launch.
Speed Demons
Developers: Radian Games
Ready to go fast? Speed Demons is already burning rubber on the Apple Arcade beta.
Spek
Developers: RAC7 Games
Check out this perspective game on Apple Arcade.
Spidersaurs
Developers: WayForward
We only have the artwork on this one again, unfortunately. The picture shows two people shooting with a T-Rex behind them. It kind of looks like the dinosaur has spider legs? Seems pretty nightmarish to me.
Spyder
Developers: Sumo Digital
Not too much is known about Spyder, a working title, according to Sumo Digital, right now. It looks like you get to play as a robot spider. We'll keep you posted. This title might not be available at launch.
Stellar Commanders
Developers: Blindflug Studios
Take off into space in this multiplayer,punch pla real-time strategy game. This title might not be available at launch.
Steven Universe: Unleash the Light
Developers: Cartoon Network and Rebecca Sugar
Pick and play as your favorite Steven Universe character from the original Cartoon Network show in this RPG. Choose which Gems are in your party, unlock abilities and change costumes. If it's anything as wonderful as the show, this will be a great game. This title might not be available at launch.
Super Impossible Road
Developers: Rogue Games
Super Impossible Road will be speeding into Apple Arcade later this year, according to Rogue Games. It looks like you'll be more or less racing (whether you do it honestly is your choice) futuristic pods on a course in space. Customize your pod and play with others, and the track is new every time. This title might not be available at launch.
Tint
Developers: Lykke Studios
In this aesthetic game, you'll level up by mixing watercolors to match colored origami paper. It's MS Paint for a whole new generation.
Towaga: Among Shadows
Developers: Noodlecake and Sunnyside Games
You play as Chimù, a light-wielder who protects the temple of Towaga against evil in this exciting single-player action game. This title might not be available at launch.
UFO on Tape: First Contact
Developers: Revolutionary Concepts
There's not a lot of detail on this game, but the more images that are released, it looks amazing. It's probably obvious to say it's going to be a sci-fi game with aliens. This title might not be available at launch.
Various Daylife
Developers: Square Enix
The name doesn't give much to go on, but Apple says Various Daylife is an RPG set in the year 211 of the Imperial Era. Players will explore a newly-discovered continent while living life in the city of Erebia.
Way of the Turtle
Developers: Illusion Labs
Though originally called Mr. Turtle, not a lot is known about this game. At face-value, it looks like a cute, colorful, single-player platform game in which you're a turtle. It looks pretty family-friendly, or like something that might be fun to play at a party.
What the Golf?
Developers: Triband
Triband's new parody game, What the Golf?, is designed for people who hate golf and made by people who don't know anything about it. The site says players will be able to "golf horses" and partake in "epic golf boss fights." It also promises not to make you a better golfer. It definitely looks like it'll be good for a laugh.
Where Cards Fall
Developers: Snowman and The Game Board
Where Cards Fall describes itself as a "dreamlike journey through youthful uncertainty." The developers created the narrative-driven coming-of-age story using cards as a clever metaphor: What it's like to be a teenager. The cards, which players can build or collapse, were a huge inspiration to the game's creation.
Winding Worlds
Developers: Ko_op
The team behind Winding Worlds calls this game a colorful and dreamy puzzle-adventure about exploration, friendship, and acceptance. Ko-op is also the developer behind GNOG and LCGO: The Mirror of Spirits. This title might not be available at launch.
Yaga
Developers: Versus Evil and Breadcrumbs Interactive
The last in Versus Evil's lineup, Yaga is a RPG that adapts to your choices as you play. You play as Ivan, a one-handed blacksmith who is cursed with bad luck. Along the way, Ivan encounters bears and giant chickens in some battles, based on what I can tell from the available images. This title might not be available at launch.
Originally published Sept. 12, 8:23 a.m. PT.
Update, 9:23 a.m.: Adds more details.
Corrections, Sept. 13: Fixes the title for Jenny LeClue. Sept. 14: Shantae 5 is the same game as Shantae and the Seven Sirens.
Update, Sept. 16: Adds more games.
