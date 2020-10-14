Apple Arcade offers 3-month free trial with new Apple device purchase

Shelby Brown/CNET

Apple Event

Apple unveiled four new iPhones on Tuesday -- the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max -- all compatible with 5G. Preorders for the new devices are right around the corner ahead of the holiday season, and experts are already expecting a wave of upgrade purchases.

Along with the new phones, the tech giant is offering a three-month free trial of its $5-a-month gaming service, Apple Arcade, when you buy a new iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Apple TV or Mac. The offer starts Oct. 22.

Though Apple Arcade has been slow to reach mainstream popularity, it could get a boost with the arrival of 5G and the A14 Bionic chip in the new iPhones. During Apple's event Tuesday, Riot Games said that League of Legends: Wild Rift would be coming to the iPhone 12 and that players could expect more fluid gameplay. The same could be true of Apple Arcade. The new processing power could also pave the way for larger games to come to the platform, like The Pathless, which is due out Nov. 12.

CNET reached out to Apple for further information and we'll update when we hear back.

Apple Arcade has been out for just over a year and has amassed a catalog of over 130 games in various genres. There are still some big titles we're waiting on from launch, but with the release of iOS 14, you can see a teaser of games coming soon. In addition, the upcoming subscription bundle Apple One release later this year, you'll be able to access Arcade alongside Apple's growing group of services for a discounted price.