Apple Arcade launches updates for Lego Brawls and 3 other games

Apple Arcade on Friday launched a slew of updates for several games, which are now available to play. Apple's $4.99-a-month gaming service has over 100 titles available on the platform, which debuted in September. The service is available on the iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch and Apple TV. It's also started rolling out for Mac.

Here are the games that got updates this week.

Lego Brawls

Developer: Lego and Red Games

Apple/ Screenshot by John Falcone/ CNET

Lego Brawls' update adds weekly unlocks with limited edition minifigs to collect. Players can also now peruse a section with more information about current unlocks. There's also a Lego Hidden Slide play set-themed level with a new game mode.

Tint

Developer: Lykke Studios

Apple/ Screenshot by Shelby Brown/ CNET

Puzzle game Tint is getting a new Zen mode where players can access easier, skippable levels.

Secret Oops!

Developer: MixedBag

Apple

Secret Oops! added Volcano Island, a new world for up to four players with 15 levels in different configurations.

Stranded Sails

Developer: Shifty Eye Games

Apple/ Screenshot by Shelby Brown/ CNET

Stranded Sails' new exploration update lets players find ancient portal stones that allow for fast travel while they explore the Cursed Islands. Updates also include changes to walking and rowing energy costs, and a slew of improvements to make gameplay a bit smoother.