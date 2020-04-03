Apple Arcade launches new RPG Legend of the Skyfish 2

Apple

This story is part of CNET's coverage of Apple Arcade, including exclusive first looks we got at some of the service's high-profile new games.

Apple Arcade added the new action RPG Legend of the Skyfish 2 from Crescent Moon Games and Mother Gaia Studio to its growing catalog of over 100 games on Friday. In the new game, you play as Little Red Hook, a young warrior apprentice and the last of the Red Hook guardians.

In Legend of the Skyfish 2, Little Red Hook must master the ancient art of fishing pole combat when her world comes under attack, a century after the defeat of the Skyfish. Use your fishing pole as a weapon and a grappling hook, switching between different lures to defeat enemies. Explore the world and collect materials to craft weapons and armor to complete quests.

"Using a fishing pole to solve all your problems is surely an unusual idea," Felipe Cancian Bertozzo, game designer at Mother Gaia Studio said in a release. "Players need to approach every aspect of the game in a unique way. Whether they are in combat, solving puzzles or just moving around, players will be hooking, pulling, grappling and hacking with their fishing pole."

Apple Arcade's $4.99-a-month gaming service debuted last September. You can play games on the iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch and Apple TV. Content also started rolling out for Mac.