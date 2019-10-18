Apple

Apple Arcade added four more games to its new $4.99 monthly subscription service on Friday. Players can check out Pac-man Party Royale, Ballistic Baseball, Manifold Garden and Things That Go Bump as part of Apple Arcade's growing catalog of games. The games are available on iPad, iPhone and Apple TV to start, with some beginning to roll out to the Mac as well.

The service also added ShockRods, Stela, Mind Symphony and Decoherence earlier this month.

Here are more details on the new games.

Ballistic Baseball

Publisher: Gameloft

In this rivalry game between pitcher and batter, baseball players will size up their opponent during an inning. Ballistic Baseball lets you put your skills and strategies to the test in single-player or multiplayer online modes of one, three, six or nine innings.

Pac-man Party Royale

Publisher: Bandai Namco

This classic arcade game is now on iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Mac and Apple TV. Play up to four friends with Battle Mode and eat pellets to gain speed, but watch out for Ghosts and the 265-glitch. Gobble up the Super Pellet and the Ghosts will scatter. Bandai Namco plans to release more game modes and mazes over time.

Manifold Garden

Publisher: William Chyr Studio

Manifold Garden lets players solve puzzles in a space where the laws of physics don't exist. Cultivate geometric gardens in infinity itself, venture into the expanse, look at things from a new perspective, and master the rules of the universe.

Things That Go Bump

Publisher: Tiny Bop

In this game, the things that you might've heard going "bump" in the night are actually mischievous spirits called yokai. Things That Go Bump lets up to four people play and duke it out as the tiny troublesome sprites. Make your creature, escape the junk drawer, battle your friends and watch out for the other house spirits.