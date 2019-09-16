Screenshot by Jason Hiner/CNET

Apple Arcade is already available, giving users early access to the gaming service three days before Apple's official launch date. Spotted earlier Monday by MacRumors, users on the iOS 13 public beta are now able to sign up for a subscription starting with one free month as of Sept. 16.

Apple Arcade, first announced in March, costs $5 (£4.99, AU$7.99) a month and is available across the iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Mac and Apple TV. So far, 54 games have been announced, with the gaming service expecting to launch 100 games by the end of the year.

It officially launches on Sept. 19 in over 150 countries. iOS 13 is also being made available for all users on Sept. 19.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

