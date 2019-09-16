CNET también está disponible en español.

Apple Arcade is already here

The gaming service, set to launch Sept. 19, is available now in the iOS 13 public beta.

Apple Arcade across iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV

The Apple Arcade public beta has launched.

Apple Arcade is already available, giving users early access to the gaming service three days before Apple's official launch date. Spotted earlier Monday by MacRumors, users on the iOS 13 public beta are now able to sign up for a subscription starting with one free month as of Sept. 16.

Apple Arcade beta
Apple Arcade, first announced in March, costs $5 (£4.99, AU$7.99) a month and is available across the iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Mac and Apple TV. So far, 54 games have been announced, with the gaming service expecting to launch 100 games by the end of the year.

It officially launches on Sept. 19 in over 150 countries. iOS 13 is also being made available for all users on Sept. 19.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

