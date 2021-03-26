Apple Arcade: Hitchhiker and Farm It! available to play now

Shelby Brown/CNET

Apple Arcade on Friday released two new games -- Hitchhiker from Versus Evil and Mad About Pandas, and Farm It! from Tummy Games. The titles join the $5-a-month gaming service's catalog of over 150 games to play across across the iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV.

Hitchhiker is a new mystery game where you play as a hitchhiker with no memory of your past or your destination. By catching rides with five strangers across a landscape of rolling hills, you must try to figure out who you are as well as find a mysterious missing friend. Search the vehicles for clues and choose your words carefully to bring hidden parts of your identity to light -- and prepare for the dangers ahead. The longer you're on the road, the more your grasp on reality loosens.

Farm It! is a new casual simulation game from Serbian developer Tummy Games. In the cute game, you must gather resources to create your dream farm. Play mini games, work the land, gather resources, plant seeds, decorate your dream farm home, collect crops and take care of your animals in this fun farm adventure.

If you want to try out Hitchhiker, Farm It! or any of Apple Arcade's games, open the App Store and tap the little joystick icon at the bottom of the screen. Plus, you can get a three-month free trial of Apple Arcade with the purchase of a new device. Even if you don't buy a new phone, if you're signing up for Apple Arcade for the first time, you get a one-month free trial.