Apple Arcade has 5 new games to play: Monomals, Mosaic, Star Fetched and more

Apple Arcade has added five more games to its new $4.99 monthly subscription service on Friday. Players can now check out Mega Mini Party, Monomals, Mosaic, Jumper Jon and Star Fetched as part of Apple Arcade's growing catalog of games. The games are available on iPad, iPhone and Apple TV to start, with content slowly coming to Mac as well.

Here are some details on the five new games.

Monomals

Publisher: Picomy

In this colorful, fun and family-friendly game, you play as an animal DJ-- a Retro Rabbit, Funky Frog or Techno Tiger-- whose goal is to catch underwater creatures called Monomals, by playing music into the ocean. Use your deep water fishing gear, create your own music and listen to your playlists during your fishing adventures. Play 21 courses with dozens of challenges, collectibles and power-ups.

Mosaic

Publisher: Raw Fury

Mosaic is a narrative-driven, atmospheric adventure about the repetitiveness monotony of everyday life and feeling like you're just a cog in the machine. With no sense of meaning, your character lives in a droll, gray world where the same thing happens every day. As your days become a blur of anonymous crowds and meaningless phone notifications strange things begin to happen and suddenly everything changes.

Super Mega Mini Party

Publisher: Red Mini Games

Super Mega Mini Party is a fun way to compete with players around the world in mini-games or play against your friends in a Party. Compete in eight challenging multiplayer mini-games where you can challenge four friends or online players in party mode. You can also work on your skills and level up in solo training mode.

Jumper Jon

Publisher: Ogre Pixel

In this platform adventure game, Jon is a tiny devil who lives in Limbo. Every 30 seconds, he dies and re-spawns. Jon's friend tries to help him figure out what's causing an imbalance between good and evil on earth. The game will release in chapters, according to Apple.

Star Fetched

Publisher: Crescent Moon Games

Star-Fetched is about Rhys Randall, a young space-adventurer who's teleported to a distant solar system to help defend against an oncoming alien invasion. Equipped with only his spacesuit and low-powered gun, Rhys must devise a plan to build a ship, explore nearby planets, and help save the solar system in danger. This adventure sci-fi platformer includes elements of exploration and RPG.