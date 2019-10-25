Apple Arcade gets new games: Lifelike, Yaga and more

Screenshot Clifford Colby/CNET

Apple Arcade has added five more games to its new $4.99 monthly subscription service on Friday. Players can now check out Fallen Knight, Yaga, Lifelike, Hogwash and Tales of Memo as part of Apple Arcade's growing catalog of games. The games are available on iPad, iPhone and Apple TV to start, with content slowly coming to Mac as well.

Here are some details on the five new games.

Fallen Knight

Publisher: Fair Play Studios

Play as Lancelot, the famous knight of the Round Table, in this side-scrolling action platformer. Even though it features sword-fighting knights, the story is actually set in the future. Lancelot and the other knights who've sworn allegiance to the Round Table have to defeat a terrorist organization bent on revealing a deep secret about a city. The game has six stages and multiple endings.

Yaga

Publisher: Versus Evil

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

In Yaga -- an RPG that adapts to your choices as you play -- you play as Ivan, a one-handed blacksmith cursed with bad luck. Ivan takes on the seemingly impossible tasks from a czar while a witch keeps an eye on him and his grandmother demands he find a wife. The game is packed with Slavic folklore and ancient Pagan beliefs set to a Romanian hip-hop soundtrack.

Lifelike

Publisher: Kunabi Bros

Screenshot/Denis Mikan Twitter

Lifelike is meant to be a calming gaming experience, with gameplay that centers on mysterious amoebic creatures with swarming and flocking tendencies. Enjoy playful, relaxing, almost hypnotic interactions with the creatures in the aesthetically pleasing game.

Tales of Memo

Publisher: Ten Days

Tales of Memo works like an old-school memory card game. Solve the memory puzzles to defeat your enemies in the game. For example, if you open two magical chests on the board -- and the content matches -- you can cast a certain spell and vanquish your foes. Play as Memo and accompany your friends on a journey to save your home.

Hogwash

Publisher: Bossa Studios



In this barnyard game you can either side with the farmhand trying to keep the farm in tip-top shape or ally yourself with the pigs and attempt to wreck everything with mud. Hogwash is a multiplayer game that pits three players against one in a race against the clock. You can also trash or save the farm in single-player or online multiplayer modes.