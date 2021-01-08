Screenshot by Shelby Brown

Just over a year ago, Apple tossed its hat into the gaming ring with its mobile game subscription service, Apple Arcade. The service costs $5 (£5, AU$8) a month and lets you play over 140 new and exclusive games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod Touch and Apple TV. It's available in more than 150 countries.

To try out Apple Arcade, open the App Store on almost any Apple device and tap the little joystick icon at the bottom of the screen. With the announcement of Apple's new iPhone 12 lineup, the tech giant is offering a three-month free trial when you buy a new device.

Some of the breakout games on the service include The Enchanted World, Where Cards Fall and Shinsekai: Into the Depths.

Here are all the games announced for Apple Arcade, updated as new games are released. They're available to play now unless otherwise noted. You can also check out our list of the Apple Arcade games that we're still waiting to arrive, such as Proxi and Fantasian. The highly anticipated game The Pathless made its debut earlier this month and Sneaky Sasquatch recently claimed the title of Apple Arcade's Game of the Year.

Agent Intercept

Developer: PikPok Games

PikPok Games

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure

Developer: Ustwo Games

Apple

All of You

Developer: Alike Studio

Apple

Assemble With Care

Developers: UsTwo Games

UsTwo Games

Atone: Heart of the Elder Tree

Developer: Wildboy Studios

Wildboy Studios

Ballistic Baseball

Developer: Gameloft

Gameloft

Battle Sky Brigade: Harpooner

Developers: BattleBrew

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Beyond a Steel Sky

Developer: Revolution Software

Apple

Beyond Blue

Developer: E-Line Media

Apple

Big Time Sports



Developer: Frosty Pop

Frosty Pop

Bleak Sword

Developers: Devolver and Luis Moreno Jimenez

Devolver

The Bradwell Conspiracy



Developers: Bossa Studios and A Brave Plan

Bossa Studios

Butter Royale

Developer: Mighty Bear Games

Apple

Card of Darkness

Developer: Zach Gage

Zach Gage

Cardpocalypse

Developers: Versus Evil and Gambrinos

Versus Evil

Cat Quest II

Developer: Gentlebros Games

Apple

Charrua Soccer

Developer: Batovi Games Studio

Apple

ChuChu Rocket! Universe

Developers: Universe and Sega

Universe and Sega

The Collage Atlas

Developer: John Evelyn

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Creaks

Developer: Amanita Design

Apple

Cricket Through the Ages

Developers: Devolver and Free Lives

Devolver Digital

Crossy Road Castle

Developer: Hipster Whale

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Dead End Job

Developer: Headup Games

Headup Games

Dear Reader

Developer: Local No. 12

Apple

Decoherence

Developer: Efecto Studios

Efecto Studios

Discolored

Publisher: Shifty Eye

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Dodo Peak

Developer: Moving Pieces Interactive

Moving Pieces Interactive

Don't Bug Me

Developer: Frosty Pop

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Doomsday Vault

Developer: Flightless

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Down in Bermuda

Developer: Yak & Co

Yak & Co

Dread Nautical

Developer: Zen Studios

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

EarthNight

Developers: Shifty Eye Games and Cleaversoft

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

The Enchanted World

Developer: Noodlecake

Noodlecake

Exit the Gungeon



Developer: Devolver

Devolver

Explottens

Developer: weRplay

weRplay

Fallen Knight

Publisher: Fair Play Studios

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Fledgling Heroes



Developers: Subtle Boom

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

A Fold Apart

Developer: Lightning Rod Games

Lightning Rod Games

Frogger in Toy Town

Developer: Konami

Konami

Game of Thrones: Tale of Crows

Developer: Devolver Digital

Apple

The Get Out Kids

Developer: Frosty Pop

Frosty Pop

Grindstone

Developer: Capybara Games

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Guildlings

Publisher: Sirvo Studios

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Hexaflip: The Action Puzzler

Developers: Rogue Games

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Hogwash

Developer: Bossa Studios

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Hot Lava

Developer: Klei Entertainment

Klei Entertainment

HyperBrawl Tournament

Developers: Milky Tea Limited

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Inmost

Developers: Hidden Layer Games and Chucklefish Games

Hidden Layer Games

Jenny LeClue

Developers: Joe Russ and Ben Tillett

Joe Russ and Ben Tillett

Jumper Jon

Publisher: Ogre Pixel

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

King's League II

Developer: Kurechii

Kurechii

Kings of the Castle

Developer: Frosty Pop

Frosty Pop

The Last Campfire

Developer: Hello Games

Apple / Screenshot by Shelby Brown / CNET

Legend of the Skyfish 2

Developers: Crescent Moon Games and Mother Gaia Studio

Apple

Lego Builder's Journey

Developer: Light Brick

Lego

Lego Brawls

Developers: Lego and Red Games

Lego and Red Games

Lifelike

Developer: Kunabi Brother

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Lifeslide

Developer: Dreamteck

Dreamteck

Little Orpheus

Developer: The Chinese Room

The Chinese Room

Loud House: Outta Control

Developer: Nickelodeon

Apple

Marble It Up: Mayhem!

Publisher: Marble It Up

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Marble Knights

Developer: WayForward

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Mind Symphony

Developer: Rogue Games

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Mini Motorways

Developer: Dinosaur Polo Club

Dinosaur Polo Club

Monomals

Developer: Picomy

Picomy

Manifold Garden

Developer: William Chyr

William Chyr

A Monster's Expedition

Developer: Draknek Limited

Apple

The Mosaic

Developer: Krillbite Studio

Krillbite Studio

Murder Mystery Machine

Developers: Blazing Griffin

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Mutazione

Developer: Die Gute Fabrik

Die Gute Fabrik

Necrobarista

Apple

Developer: Route 59

Neo Cab

Developer: Chance Agency

Chance Agency

Neversong



Developer: Serenity Forge

Apple

Next Stop Nowhere

Developer: Night School Studio

Night School Studio/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Nightmare Farm

Developers: Hit-point Co.

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

No Way Home

Developer: SMG Studio

SMG Studio

Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon

Developer: Cornfox & Bros.

Cornfox & Bros./Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm

Developer: Cornfox & Bros.

Cornfox & Bros.

Operator 41

Developer: Shifty Eye Games

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

The Otherside

Developers: Barbacube

Apple

Outlanders

Developers: Pomelo Games

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Over the Alps

Developer: Stave Studios

Stave Studios

Overland

Developer: Finji

Finji

Pac-Man Party Royale

Developer: Bandai Namco

Bandai Namco

Painty Mob

Developers: Devolver

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

The Pathless

Developer: Annapurna Interactive and Giant Squid

The Pathless

Patterned

Developer: Borderleap

Borderleap

Pilgrims

Developers: Amanita Design

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Possessions

Developers: Noodlecake and Lucid Labs

Lucid Labs

Pinball Wizard

Developer: Frosty Pop

Frosty Pop

Projection: First Light

Developers: Blowfish Studios and Shadowplay Studios

Blowfish Studios

Punch Planet

Developer: Block Zero

Punch Planet

Rayman Mini

Developer: Ubisoft

Ubisoft

Red Reign

Developer: Ninja Kiwi Games

Ninja Kiwi Games

Redout: Space Assault

Developer: 34 Big Things

Nintendo

Reigns: Beyond

Developer: Devolver Digital

Apple

Rosie's Reality

Developer: RosieReality

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Roundguard

Developers: Wonderbelly Games

Apple Arcade

Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time

Developer: Adult Swim

Samurai Jack Game/ Screenshot by Shelby Brown/ CNET

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Developers: Annapurna Interactive and Simogo

Playstation

Scrappers

Developer: Q-Games

Apple

Secret Oops!

Developer: MixedBag

Apple

Shantae and the Seven Sirens

Developer: WayForward

WayForward

Shinsekai Into the Depths

Developer: Capcom

Capcom

ShockRods

Developer: Stainless Games

Stainless Games

Skate City

Developers: Snowman and Agens

Snowman and Agens

Slash Quest!

Developer: Noodlecake

Apple

Sneaky Sasquatch

Developer: RAC7

RAC7

Sociable Soccer 2020

Publisher: Rogue Games

Tower Studios

Sonic Racing

Developers: Sega and HardLight

Sega and HardLight

South of the Circle

Developer: State of Play

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Spaceland

Developer: Tortuga Team

Tortuga Team

Speed Demons

Developer: Radian Games

Radian Games

Spek

Developer: RAC7 Games

RAC7 Games

Spelldrifter

Developer: Free Range Games

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Spidersaurs

Developer: WayForward

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Spongebob: Patty Pursuit

Developer: Nickelodeon

Apple

Spyder

Developer: Sumo Digital

Apple

Star Fetched

Publisher: Crescent Moon Games

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Stela

Publisher: Skybox Labs

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Stellar Commanders

Developer: Blindflug Studios

Blindflug Studios

Steven Universe: Unleash the Light

Developers: Cartoon Network and Rebecca Sugar

Apple

Stranded Sails

Developers: Shift Eye Games

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Super Impossible Road

Developer: Rogue Games

Rogue Games

Super Mega Mini Party

Publisher: Red Mini Games

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

The Survivalists

Developers: Team17

Apple

Takeshi & Hiroshi

Publisher: Oink Games

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Tales of Memo

Publisher: Ten Days

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Tangle Tower

Developer: SFB Games

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Things That Go Bump

Developers: Tinybop

Tinybop

Tint

Developer: Lykke Studios

Lykke Studios

Towaga: Among Shadows

Developers: Noodlecake and Sunnyside Games

Sunnyside Games

Towers of Everland

Developers: Cobra Mobile

Apple

Ultimate Rivals: The Rink

Developer: Bit Fry

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

UFO on Tape: First Contact

Developer: Revolutionary Concepts

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Various Daylife

Developer: Square Enix

Square Enix

Warp Drive

Developer: Supergonk

Apple

Way of the Turtle

Developer: Illusion Labs

Illusion Labs

What the Golf?

Developer: Triband

Triband

Where Cards Fall

Developers: Snowman and The Game Band

Snowman and The Game Band

Winding Worlds

Developer: Ko_op

Apple

Word Laces

Developer: Minimega

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

World's End Club

Developer: IzanagiGames

Apple

Yaga

Developers: Versus Evil and Breadcrumbs Interactive

Versus Evil

Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes

Developers: Firefly Games

Apple

