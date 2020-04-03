Apple

This story is part of CNET's coverage of Apple Arcade, including exclusive first looks we got at some of the service's high-profile new games.

Apple firmly staked its claim in the gaming world back in September with more details on its new game subscription service, Apple Arcade. The service costs $4.99 (£4.99, AU$7.99) a month and lets you play more than 110 new and exclusive games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod Touch and Apple TV. Not all games are available on all platforms -- there are a couple dozen on Mac, for example.

Apple Arcade launched ahead of schedule as part of iOS 13's public beta. Key games on the service include The Enchanted World, Where Cards Fall and Shinsekai: Into the Depths. It's available in more than 150 countries. You can try it for a month for free.

To check out Apple Arcade, open the App Store and tap the little joystick icon at the bottom of the screen.

Here are all the games announced for Apple Arcade. They're available to play now unless otherwise noted.

Agent Intercept

Developer: PikPok Games

PikPok Games

Play as an elite agent trying to save the world, and avoid danger with your high-tech spy vehicle.

The Artful Escape

Developer: Annapurna Interactive

Beethoven & Dinosaur

First announced at E3 2017, this one looks like a trip, to say the least. The Artful Escape is about a musician, Francis Vendetti, who's on a quest for self-discovery. The trailer hints at colorful, wild, mixed-media animation and what I imagine will be an amazing soundtrack. This game is coming soon.

Assemble With Care

Developers: UsTwo Games

UsTwo Games

Originally titled Repair, this one lets you play as Maria, an antiques restorer. In addition to saving physical objects, Maria finds ways to fix other problems around her.

Atone: Heart of the Elder Tree

Developer: Wildboy Studios

Wildboy Studios

If you're a fan of Norse mythology, check out this hand-drawn game to explore beautifully rendered worlds, take on enemies, discover secrets and make choices to reach one of the multiple endings.

Ballistic Baseball

Developer: Gameloft

Gameloft

In this rivalry game between pitcher and batter, baseball players will size up their opponent during an inning. Ballistic Baseball lets you put your skills and strategies to the test in single-player or multiplayer online modes of one, three, six or nine innings.

Battle Sky Brigade: Harpooner

Developers: BattleBrew

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Blast barrels and enemies out of the sky in this adorable shoot-'em-up.

Beyond Blue

Developer: E-Line Media

E-Line Media

In Beyond Blue, you'll play as Mirai, the lead researcher on a newly formed team. You'll go diving and experience the ocean -- its beauty, mysteries and inhabitants -- with high-speed technologies. Exploration is interwoven with a narrative that involves high-stakes choices along the way. This game is coming soon.

Beyond a Steel Sky

Developer: Revolution Software

Revolution Software

This cyberpunk thriller is set 10 years after the events of Beneath a Steel Sky, the classic 1994 point-and-click game. You'll play as the returning protagonist, engineer Robert Foster, and navigate terrain that calls to mind the Fallout landscape. Beyond a Steel Sky has a bit of a comic book feel, but it still looks like it serves up a dynamic world to explore. Coming soon.

Big Time Sports

Developer: Frosty Pop

Frosty Pop

This one lets you run, pole-vault and slam-dunk without breaking a sweat.

Bleak Sword

Developers: Devolver and Luis Moreno Jimenez

Devolver

Don't let the pixelated style fool you, this RPG is much more complicated and dark than it looks.

Box Project

Developer: Mediocre Mel

MrMacRight YouTube

There isn't any information available about this game yet, sans a picture of a cardboard box. We'll keep you updated. It's coming soon.

The Bradwell Conspiracy

Developers: Bossa Studios and A Brave Plan

Bossa Studios

The Bradwell Conspiracy is a narrative-driven first-person game where you have to uncover the truth behind the explosion that destroyed the Bradwell Electronics facility. At the start of the game, you wake up in the rubble with only a computerized voice in your "smart glasses" to guide you. The glasses guide eventually connects you to another person trapped inside the facility and you must find a way out.

Butter Royale

Developer: Mighty Bear Games

Apple

Butter Royale is set in the near future, where weapons have been banned globally. To release tensions, citizens sign up for a game show called Butter Royale where they're air-dropped onto an island to duke it out with food. After upgrading from stale baguettes to Nutritionally Operated Machines, or NOMs, players engage in "culinary combat," and try to outrun floods of butter and get to safe zones in five-minute matches. Butter Royale has offline modes where you can play against a bot, or online multiplayer modes. Whether you're playing with up to 32 others solo or in squads, like in Fortnite, the goal is to be the last one standing.

Card of Darkness

Developer: Zach Gage

Zach Gage

This is a humorous card-based puzzle game with funny hand-drawn characters.

Cardpocalypse

Developers: Versus Evil and Gambrinous

Versus Evil

In this single-player game, you use card games to defeat monsters that've been kidnapping students (think Yu-Gi-Oh from back in the day). The narrative displays like a comic book. I'm excited about this one because the animation reminds me of a children's book I read back in the '90s. I also appreciate the representation of a character in a wheelchair. It's a coming-of-age puzzle game.

Cat Quest II

Developer: Gentlebros Games

Apple

I can't promise that I didn't audibly gasp when this game was announced. As a cat owner for most of my life, I'm equal parts excited that there's a Cat Quest II and an original Cat Quest. This open-world action RPG lets you play as either a cat or a dog. Go on quests, defeat monsters and bring peace to your kingdom.

Charrua Soccer

Developer: Batovi Games Studio

Apple

Charrua Soccer is a fun, colorful game that's accessible to everyone. The cartoony, almost Wii-like characters give the game a nostalgic feel, while still capturing the roaring crowds when you score a goal. Batovi didn't scrimp on gameplay either -- you can make short and long passes, aim while shooting, and more.

ChuChu Rocket!

Developers: Universe and Sega

Universe and Sega

The classic Sega game is back two decades later, with hundreds of new 3D puzzles and multiplayer mode.

Cricket Through the Ages

Developers: Devolver and Free Lives

Devolver Digital

In this game, players trace the "lineage" of humans alongside the history of cricket. The game looks like it has levels where you play variations of cricket as cavemen (watch out for dinosaurs), medieval knights, soldiers in WWI and more traditional variations (though it looks like a beach ball might be involved). There may also be astronauts and aliens along the way. Possibly not one for cricket purists.

Crossy Road Castle

Developer: Hipster Whale

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Crossy Road Castle is the perfect colorful game for fans of nostalgic platform games like Super Mario Bros. and Frogger. The game is one of the first sequels to an original iOS app, Crossy Road, to join Apple Arcade. The new game will be out later this year.

Dead End Job

Developer: Headup Games

Headup Games

In Dead End Job, you play as Hector Plasm, a cleaner at Ghoul-B-Gone. Blast ghosts with your plasma blaster and suck them up into your vacuum pack. It looks like a less bloody version of Viscera Cleanup Detail meets Ghostbusters.

Dear Reader

Developer: Local No. 12

Apple Arcade

This game turns classic literature like Pride and Prejudice into word puzzles. Unscramble anagrams, swap lines of text and more.

Decoherence

Developer: Efecto Studios

Efecto Studios

The better you construct your robot in Decoherence, the more you stand a chance of winning. You build your bot with specific tactics to strengthen your winning strategy. You can experience multiplayer and fight alongside your bot or play solo matches in the Entropy Tribunals. Think on your feet and be ready for anything.

Discolored

Publisher: Shifty Eye

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Investigate a lonely roadside diner at the end of an abandoned highway that the locals say has lost its color. Solve puzzles around the desolate locations and restore color to the once-vibrant world. As you continue uncovering clues, you'll find out that not everything is what it seems. Discolored is a first-person puzzler that mystery fans might enjoy.

Dodo Peak

Developer: Moving Pieces Interactive

Moving Pieces Interactive

In this upbeat game, you play as a dodo bird that has to save its eggs after they roll out of the nest. Get them home safely while collecting coins, avoiding obstacles like monkeys and snakes, and unlocking more dodos. The game offers challenges like getting all the eggs back safely in under 30 seconds and more.

Don't Bug Me

Developer: Frosty Pop

Screenshot/ Apple Arcade

In Don't Bug Me, the Orion III crash lands on its mission to Mars. While Captain Abigail Blackwell tries to repair the ship, local martians are causing trouble.

Doomsday Vault

Developer: Flightless

Apple/ Screenshot by Shelby Brown/ CNET

In this Wall-E style puzzle game, the Earth's climate has collapsed and you must rescue the remaining plant life. Explore what's left of the planet in your robot suit, collect plant life and return it safely to the Doomsday Vault.

Down in Bermuda

Developer: Yak & Co

Yak & Co

A pilot named Milton crashes on a seemingly deserted island in the Bermuda where you must discover the island's secrets, solve puzzles and crack codes to find a way home.

Dread Nautical

Developer: Zen Studios

Zen Studios

Supernatural forces have taken over the Hope cruise liner. You must find survivors and food as you hide from the monsters.

Earth Night

Developers: Shifty Eye Games and Cleaversoft

Cleaversoft

Avoid obstacles and test your reflexes in this hand-painted, 2D action game. Dragons have taken over the Earth, and you play as a 14-year-old photographer who has to save the world and navigate the dragon-infested skies.

The Enchanted World

Developer: Noodlecake

Noodlecake

The Enchanted World is just one of the three games Noodlecake is bringing to Apple Arcade this fall. Players will help a young fairy piece together a magical world torn apart by dark forces. CNET got an exclusive preview of the game in the video below:

Enter the Construct

Developer: Directive Games

Directive Games

Not many details to offer about this game. The released images and videos show that it's a first-person sci-fi shooter and is probably a more mature game. This is coming soon.

Exit the Gungeon

Developer: Devolver

Devolver

Exit the Gungeon, a dungeon climber, has the feel of an old arcade game. You play as a "gungeoneer" armed with changeable weapons, ways to loot and dodge-and-roll. Ascend each level, battle the Gundead and escape through shifting rooms in your own unique way.

Explottens

Developer: weRplay

weRplay

If Cat Quest II wasn't enough, check out Explottens, where you play as Captain K.I.T. and team up with his ragtag group of friends to save the world from the evil organization K.L.A.W.

Fallen Knight

Publisher: Fair Play Studios

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Play as Lancelot, the famous knight of the Round Table, in this futuristic side-scrolling action platformer. Lancelot and the other knights have sworn allegiance to the Round Table to defeat a terrorist organization bent on revealing a deep secret about a city. The game has six stages and multiple endings.

Fantasian

Developer: Mistwalker

Mistwalker

The team behind Fantasian went all-out with handcrafted dioramas and 3D computer graphics. There aren't a lot of details about Fantasian, aside from the immense amount of work it took to make the graphics look incredible. Creator Hironobu Sakaguchi is the mastermind behind multiple RPGs, so the game's in good hands. This game is coming soon.

Fledgling Heroes

Developers: Subtle Boom

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Take to the skies as Biscuit the Brave, a young macaw, in this tropical platform game. Tapping makes the bird fly. Too much tapping sends it too high, not enough tapping drops it too low. You must maintain the right altitude to avoid enemies and obstacles and collect coins. As you explore more islands, you'll learn more tricks and meet different characters like Penny the Penguin, who wants to be a pirate.

A Fold Apart

Developer: Lightning Rod Games

Lightning Rod Games

A Fold Apart is a puzzle game about long-distance relationships. The colorful characters live in a world made of origami paper. The narrative is based on the true story of how the game's developers felt disconnected from their families while working long distance, according to KnowTechie. Coming soon.

Frogger in Toy Town

Developer: Konami

Konami

In this game, you must rescue lost "froglets" from inside the human's house. You'll navigate a toy-filled terrain -- avoid getting squashed by little cars, climb block buildings, collect jelly beans and save the froglets. When you rescue a froglet, it hops on Frogger's back (which is just as cute as it sounds). If you liked the old-school Frogger, this might be a remaster you're interested in.

The Get Out Kids

Developer: Frosty Pop

Frosty Pop

The Get Out Kids mixes mystery with nostalgia taking players back to 1984. Molly, Salim and Molly's dog Moses sneak out one night to catch a late showing of the Ghostblasters movie at the local drive-in. Along the way, they have to navigate creepy woods and sneak past the surly cemetery worker. When Moses goes missing suddenly and suspiciously, Molly and Salim begin an adventure unlike any they've ever had before to find out what happened to their canine friend. This narrative-driven game includes puzzles, hidden object searches and more.

Grindstone

Developer: Capybara Games

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Test out your puzzle-solving skills in Grindstone's dungeon which is overrun by Creeps.

Guildlings

Publisher: Sirvo Studios

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

In this story-driven episodic adventure, you'll set out on a digital quest with your friends to reach a mystical mountain temple. Fight off goblins, ghosts and coffee makers with a conscience (You read that right: coffee makers). Don't forget about saving the world. A magical phone is all you need to trigger the adventure. Guildlings is a casual fantasy tale that adds nostalgic elements from classic RPGs and older point-and-click puzzle games.

Hexaflip: The Action Puzzler

Developers: Rogue Games

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Navigate hexagonal puzzle mazes loaded with hammers, spikes, lasers and more.

HitchHiker

Developers: Versus Evil and Mad About Pandas

Versus Evil

Talk about a mystery road trip. HitchHiker is about a driver on lost highways. You play as the hitchhiker, and you don't remember your identity or your destination. As you travel, the road and the driver offer clues to what's going on. This is coming soon.

Hogwash

Developer: Bossa Studios

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

In this barnyard game you can either side with the farmhand trying to keep the farm in tip-top shape or ally yourself with the pigs and attempt to wreck everything with mud. Hogwash is a multiplayer game that pits three players against one in a race against the clock. You can also trash or save the farm in single-player or online multiplayer modes.

Hot Lava

Developer: Klei Entertainment

Klei Entertainment

Ready to get nostalgic? Now you, or your kids, can play what was once called The Floor Is Lava without getting off the couch (so, I guess it still counts). The game supports up to eight players, and your whole family can run, jump, climb, surf and ultimately try to stay off the lava ground.

HyperBrawl Tournament

Developers: Milky Tea Limited

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

These intense secret brawl sessions will determine the future of the universe. Play two vs. two in rapid 90-second rounds.

Inmost

Developers: Hidden Layer Games and Chucklefish Games

Hidden Layer Games

Inmost immediately drops players into a creepy world. Despite the pixel art design and tiny characters, the game is gorgeous and immersive from the start. In the game, you can play as three different characters -- a knight fighting shadow beasts, a regular guy and a lonely young girl. As you progress in this hidden-object platformer, you'll find that the characters' stories are connected as they fight the forces of evil.

Jenny LeClue

Developers: Joe Russ and Ben Tillett

Joe Russ and Ben Tillett

As a kid, I was obsessed with Harriet the Spy, so I'm stoked for this game. The game's set in the seemingly idyllic town of Arthurton, where you play as Jenny, a kid sleuth who is eager to prove her worth as a detective. When your mother is accused of murder, you set out to prove the truth. You quickly realize that nothing, and no one, is what it seems in Arthurton as you seek out answers.

Jumper Jon

Publisher: Ogre Pixel

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

In this platform adventure game, Jon is a tiny devil who lives in Limbo. Every 30 seconds, he dies and re-spawns. Jon's friend tries to help him figure out what's causing an imbalance between good and evil on earth. The game will release in chapters, according to Apple.

King's League II

Developer: Kurechii

Kurechii

Build the perfect team, train and lead them to victory in this simulation strategy RPG.

Kings of the Castle

Developer: Frosty Pop

Frosty Pop

In Kings of the Castle, Prince Rupert has been locked away in a tower by the dragon Zantorian. You play as the princess, sent by Lord Baldor, to find and rescue the prince from a mysterious island. Outsmart enemies, avoid traps and obstacles and collect gems to pay the prince's ransom. Play solo or team up with others in multiplayer mode.

Legend of the Skyfish 2

Developers: Crescent Moon Games and Mother Gaia Studio

Apple

In Legend of the Skyfish 2, Little Red Hook -- a young warrior apprentice and the last of the Red Hook guardians -- must protect her world from enemy Skyfish forces. Equipped with the ancient art of fishing pole combat, switch between different lures to defeat enemies, explore and collect materials for weapons and armor.

Lego Builder's Journey

Developer: Light Brick

Lego

Lego Builder's Journey, formerly Lego Arthouse, gives Lego back to an older audience. The game uses a narrative style to explore how as people get older, they can lose a connection to the creativity they had as kids. The Lego Ambassador's Network describes it as "an expression of the value of creativity in a coming-of-age story, set amongst a micro Lego world."

Lego Brawls

Developers: Lego and Red Games

Lego and Red Games

There are countless ways to create your character in this fast-paced 4v4 multiplayer that's set in the Lego universe. Every stage of the game brings new challenges, goals and quirky power-ups, like a pie launcher, a cactus suit, a snake car or a hot dog stand. Lego Brawl walks you through the controls, so even those unfamiliar with gaming can play. Jump into a party, a brawl or keep training.

Lifelike

Developer: Kunabi Brother

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Lifelike is meant to be a calming gaming experience, with gameplay that centers on mysterious amoebic creatures with swarming and flocking tendencies. Enjoy playful, relaxing, almost hypnotic interactions with the creatures in this aesthetically pleasing game.

Lifeslide

Developer: Dreamteck

Dreamteck

A paper airplane to take players on a metaphorical journey through life with challenges that require quick thinking and adaptation.

Little Orpheus

Developer: The Chinese Room

The Chinese Room

It seems the game is going to be about the '60s-era space race, with, perhaps, some sort of journey-to-the-center-of-the-Earth twist. The developer's Twitter account has posted a cryptic image of a telegram that refers to a drill, and there's an image of a blueprint, showing some sort of vehicle bearing a stylized Soviet insignia incorporating a drill bit. Remember, too, that the Orpheus of Greek mythology traveled to the underworld. This game is coming soon.

Loud House: Outta Control

Developer: Nickelodeon

Apple

Based on the Nickelodeon show, Loud House, help the Lincoln Loud and his sisters Lori, Leni, Luna, Luan, Lynn, Lucy, Lana, Lola, Lisa and Lily reach their goals and unlock new levels. Don't crash into each other or cause sibling rivalry fights. The timer adds an extra level of mayhem as you direct Lincoln to his comic books or Lana to her mud pies. You'll get bonus points for beating the clock. Every floor of the Loud House has new challenges waiting and special items to collect.

Marble It Up: Mayhem!

Publisher: Marble It Up

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Marble It Up: Mayhem! is a fresh, digital spin on vintage marble games. Roll your marbles through challenging and elegantly rendered campaigns. Along the way, paths will get more complicated and gravity might shift -- make sure you grab power-ups and gems, and blast your friends to stand a better chance of winning.

Mind Symphony

Developer: Rogue Games

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Mind Symphony sets its gameplay to music for an out-of-the-ordinary gaming experience. The game is designed to impact you emotionally and mentally, with the goal of actually making you feel better. If you play in Release Mode, enemy attacks are made in time with the soundtrack. You can also play in Calm Mode for a more soothing experience, which focuses more on the melody by matching the timing of the major melodic point, according to Apple.

Mini Motorways

Developer: Dinosaur Polo Club

Dinosaur Polo Club

Draw roads to build a network and build up a busy metropolis. Adapt and think ahead to keep traffic moving smoothly and meet demands.

Monomals

Developer: Picomy

Picomy

In this colorful, fun and family-friendly game, you play as an animal DJ -- a Retro Rabbit, Funky Frog or Techno Tiger -- whose goal is to catch underwater creatures called Monomals, by playing music into the ocean. Use your deep water fishing gear, create your own music and listen to your playlists during your fishing adventures. Play 21 courses with dozens of challenges, collectibles and power-ups.

Manifold Garden

Developer:

William Chyr

William Chyr

Manifold Garden lets players solve puzzles in a space where the laws of physics don't exist. Cultivate geometric gardens in infinity itself, venture into the expanse, look at things from a new perspective, and master the rules of the universe.

Mosaic

Developer: Krillbite Studio

Krillbite Studio

Mosaic is a narrative-driven, atmospheric adventure about the repetitiveness monotony of everyday life and feeling like you're just a cog in the machine. With no sense of meaning, your character lives in a droll, gray world where the same thing happens every day. As your days become a blur of anonymous crowds and meaningless phone notifications strange things begin to happen and suddenly everything changes.

Murder Mystery Machine

Developers: Blazing Griffin

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

You're a detective out to prove yourself when a murder case comes across your desk. Explore the crime scene, collect evidence, interview suspects and make deductions to solve the case. You can get hints from your partner if you get stuck, but he's a bit surly. The game releases mysteries in episodes and the first one is about a murdered politician. Fans of detective procedurals like Law & Order might like this game.

Mutazione

Developer: Die Gute Fabrik

Die Gute Fabrik

Mutazione is a "mutant soap opera" set in a hand-illustrated world seen through the eyes of 15-year-old Kai. Customize your own garden to soothing musical soundscapes, attend BBQs, get to know your strange neighbors, but be ready for dramatic twists and turns too.

Neo Cab

Developer: Chance Agency

Chance Agency

Neo Cab is a survival game for the digital age embroiled in a mystery. You play as Lina, the last human taxi driver in a world overcome by automation. When you move to Los Ojos to reconnect with your best friend, Savy, and things don't go as planned when she vanishes. With no other options, you must keep taking passengers to earn money and get information about Savy's disappearance. Just keep an eye on your Feelgrid bracelet to stay in tune with your emotions and ultimately remain human in this tech-noir game.

Nightmare Farm

Developers: Hit-point Co.

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

This emotional game centers around a heartbroken young girl at a mysterious farm. Soon she meets others living on the land. Help take care of your new friends by giving them food, toys and growing crops in the fields.

No Way Home

Developer: SMG Studio

SMG Studio

No Way Home is a space shooter from SMG Studio. Players have an entire procedural universe to explore, which includes aliens to meet, monsters to destroy and loot to loot.

Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm

Developer: Cornfox & Bros.

Cornfox & Bros.

Oceanhorn 2 is a prequel to Monster of the Uncharted Sea, according to the game's site. So, if you've played that one already, you might see some places you're familiar with but that've been revamped. Warlock Mesmeroth has returned with a Dark Army. Unite with the Owrus, Gillfolk, and others to save the world.

Operator 41

Developer: Shifty Eye Games

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Stealth game fans might like this game. In Operator 41, you must reach a telephone to call headquarters. The catch? There are vigilant guards patrolling the grounds that you must distract, sneak by or knock out. Strategy is key.

Outlanders

Developers: Pomelo Games

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

You play as the leader of a group building a small town. Every level has different challenges, townsfolk with different talents, ways to balance resources, and choices to make.

Over the Alps

Developer: Stave Studios

Stave Studios

This game promises action, adventure, goats, yodeling and a dash of espionage. Don't blow your cover.

Overland

Developer: Finji

Finji

This game is set in a postapocalyptic world where you have to gather supplies, fight creatures and rescue other survivors. It looks like there's a dog named Chompsky in the game, and if anything happens to the dog, I'll riot. Fans of the Walking Dead Telltale series might like this one.

Pac-Man Party Royale

Developer: Bandai Namco

Bandai Namco

This classic arcade game is now on iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Mac and Apple TV. Play up to four friends with Battle Mode and eat pellets to gain speed, but watch out for Ghosts and the 265-glitch. Gobble up the Super Pellet and the Ghosts will scatter. Bandai Namco plans to release more game modes and mazes over time.

Painty Mob

Developers: Devolver

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Painty Mob is a cheerful game where your goal is to douse your world in color. Not everyone is happy about it though, so make sure you stay ahead of the angry mob.

The Pathless

Developers: Annapurna and Giant Squid

The Pathless

A follow up to Abzû, The Pathless takes players to a misty, beautifully rendered forest. You play as an archer who must break the curse of darkness that's plagued the land. You and your eagle companion must hunt evil spirits, explore the secretive forest, solve puzzles in the ancient ruins and fight epic battles. This game is coming soon.

Patterned

Developer: Borderleap

Borderleap

Borderleap's game aims for an aesthetic experience. Each pattern starts as a sketch and players use visual clues to solve the puzzle. As the pattern becomes more assembled, it'll start to come to life.

Pilgrims

Developers: Amanita Design

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Pilgrims is a game you don't have to worry about beating. Meet characters and help complete their stories along your travels. There are multiple options and they game is designed to be played more than once.

Possessions

Developers: Noodlecake and Lucid Labs

Lucid Labs

This colorful, minimalist, aesthetically pleasing, 3D puzzle game is all about perspective. Lucid Labs' site says players will look at objects from different angles until the objects appear to be in the right spot. The puzzles go alongside a calming soundtrack and a narrative of a struggling family, without any dialogue or text.

Pinball Wizard

Developer: Frosty Pop

Frosty Pop

Frosty Pop, the game's developers, paired a timeless game with a fun story. You play as a young apprentice who must bring peace back to your homeland by restoring a lost treasure in a high tower. Along the way, you must defeat enemies and collect keys to find the next room. The game works like a pinball game, so the higher you go, the more health you lose if you fall out of the ring.

Projection: First Light

Developers: Blowfish Studios and Shadowplay Studios

Blowfish Studios

Projection: First Light is a shadow puppet adventure where players control light to solve puzzles. In the game, Greta embarks on a journey of self-discovery with the help of her heroes. It also has educational aspects about the history and art of shadow puppetry.

Proxi

Developers: Will Wright and Gallium Artists

Team Proxi

Proxi is a new AI simulation game from Sims creator Will Wright. The game is built out of the player's memories using them as building blocks in the 3D world. Instead of creating a city or a house, as the player would do in the Sims, Proxi models the brain. You can store memories and millions of interconnected concepts, according to the website. This is coming soon.

Punch Planet

Developer: Block Zero

Punch Planet

Punch Planet's site describes it as a "Sci-Fi 2D fighter." Play up to eight characters with multiplayer options or classic versus modes.

Rayman Mini

Developer: Ubisoft

Ubisoft

Rayman is another classic like Sonic. The platformer doesn't use a timer and lets you try as many times as you need to progress. While you jump, bounce off of flowers and slide down streams of water. You gather lums (little firefly-type bugs), coins and other special prizes along the way.

Red Reign

Developer: Ninja Kiwi Games

Ninja Kiwi Games

Prepare your troops, fortify your castle and fight your way to victory in this tactical strategy game. You can play head-to-head online and via Bluetooth multiplayer. Red Reign also works offline in AI single player mode.

Redout: Space Assault

Developer: 34 Big Things

Nintendo

In the 2395 Colonization of Mars, you play as Leon Barret, one of the best fighter pilots in the Poseidon Security Forces. Keep order by eliminating rebels and space pirates, help the scientists continue their research while keeping them safe, and more. Redout: Space Assault offers multiple game modes like deep gameplay, career mode and more.

Rosie's Reality

Developer: RosieReality

Apple/ Screenshot by Shelby Brown/ CNET

Rosie's Reality is set in 2048, where robots coexist with humans in the virtual and real world. A friendly AI Assistant named Robbie explains that the global control center has been hacked and Rosie, a rescue bot, is the only one who can help. After several training puzzles to get the hang of gameplay, Robbie and Rosie set off the fix the malfunctioning robots around the world. The missions take the duo to locations like highway construction sites, skyscraper rooftops, transport hubs, spaceports and more. The ultimate goal is to find the robot's missing chip to reset them.

Roundguard

Developers: Wonderbelly Games

Apple Arcade

Roundguard is a dungeon crawler-style pinball game where you must fight off monsters in order to win loot. Even if you win a level, the game features unique play-through, so every game is different to keep you on your toes.

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Developers: Annapurna Interactive and Simogo

Playstation

Sayonara Wild Hearts, named Apple Arcade's Game of the Year, is an electric new take on the endless arcade runner. It centers on a woman who's had her heart broken. Every level gets more challenging as you face lasers, motorcycle battles and the woman's "other self" -- The Fool. It's all set to an amazing soundtrack.

Secret Oops!

Developer: MixedBag

Apple

In Secret Oops!, you play as Special Agent Charles from SPY Agency, who's less-than-equipped to handle an international "crisis," like briefcases disappearing worldwide. The robotic pigeons who lead SPY decide that Charles is the best agent for this job. The goal of the game is to make sure the bumbling Charles stays undetected.

Shantae and the Seven Sirens

Developer: WayForward

WayForward

Shantae and the Seven Sirens is the half-genie hero's fifth adventure. She gains new Fusion Energy and explores a vast sunken city, acquiring new friends, learning new magic and battling Sirens.

Shinsekai Into the Depths

Developer: Capcom

Capcom



You play as a diver in this sidescrolling action game takes place underwater. The controls let you navigate your way through the sea's dark depths. Keep an eye on your oxygen levels and watch out for unfriendly creatures! CNET got an exclusive preview of the game in the video below:

ShockRods

Developer: Stainless Games

Stainless Games

This action-packed game is described as an "arena shooter with cars." ShockRods is a six-versus-six or 12-player free for all, according to its preorder site. Customize and equip your vehicles to dominate with nitros, double jumps and more.

Skate City

Developers: Snowman and Agens

Snowman and Agens

Skate City uses the touchscreen to mimic movements that a skater would in the world to do tricks -- more than 32 tricks, to be exact. You can customize your character and explore the dynamic time of day and weather system so you're always skating in perfect conditions.

Sneaky Sasquatch

Developer: RAC7

RAC7

In Sneaky Sasquatch, players are just that: a sneaky Sasquatch. But you get some help from a clever raccoon. Sneak into the campsite and fill your backpack with snacks. Sometimes the other animals, like the snoozing bear, might want some picnic leftovers, and is willing to pay for them. You can use the money at the raccoon's shop. Just make sure you tip-toe so you don't get caught by the surly park ranger or scare any campers.

Sociable Soccer

Publisher: Rogue Games

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Fans of FIFA and other sports video games might like Sociable Soccer. Build up your team and become a force to be reckoned with on the field by collecting 25,000 cards from 1,000 international teams. Take on other teams in multiplayer mode or play solo in a 60-hour campaign mod. Sociable Soccer also offers ad hoc friendly matches.

Sonic Racing

Developers: Sega and HardLight

Sega and HardLight

Sonic is a classic. There's a good chance you know who the speedy little hedgehog is, even if you've never played the games. The game is fun and the controls aren't hard to pick up on. You'll race on teams with Sonic, Tails and Knuckles. As you level up, you can change your team to other characters like Shadow, Amy and others. Maneuver your car to grab as many rings as possible, avoid traps and win.

Spaceland

Developer: Tortuga Team

Tortuga Team

Spaceland is a turn-based hyperspace adventure from the makers of Braveland Heroes. You land on a deserted planet and have to fight your way out with your rag-tag team.

Speed Demons

Developer: Radian Games

Radian Games

Ready to go fast? Speed Demons is a highway racing simulator that uses physics-based crashes. Drive leisurely, race at high speeds, or crash into everything in sight.

Spek

Developer: RAC7 Games

RAC7 Games

Spek is a perspective puzzle game where you guide a dot through a minimalist world and collect fragments of the broken dimension. The game's unique style will challenge how you think.

Spelldrifter

Developer: Free Range Games

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Spelldrifter combines the best parts of RPGs and deck-building games. Assemble your heroes and build your deck as you venture into into Starfall searching for the entrance to the Labyrinth.

Spidersaurs

Developer: WayForward

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

In this game, IngestCorp's plan to solve world hunger backfires and hybrid creatures-- the spidersaurs-- escape. Former company food testers Adrian and Victoria team up to save the day in this game reminiscent of Saturday morning cartoons.

Spyder

Developer: Sumo Digital

Apple

In Spyder, you must save the world as Agent 8 -- a sophisticated miniature robot spider deployed by the British Spy Agency.

Star Fetched

Publisher: Crescent Moon Games

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Star-Fetched is about Rhys Randall, a young space-adventurer who's teleported to a distant solar system to help defend against an oncoming alien invasion. Equipped with only his spacesuit and low-powered gun, Rhys must devise a plan to build a ship, explore nearby planets, and help save the solar system in danger. This adventure sci-fi platformer includes elements of exploration and RPG.

Stela

Publisher: Skybox Labs

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Stela is about a woman witnessing a mysterious, ancient world come to an end and learning to survive. Players will navigate treacherous terrain, outsmart dangerous beasts through puzzles, and explore haunted towns and creepy forests in this adventure.

Stellar Commanders

Developer: Blindflug Studios

Blindflug Studios

Take off into space and fight for control of distant planets in this multiplayer, real-time strategy game. Join a faction and form a team of futuristic troops. Unlock rockets, tanks, stealth generators, orbital satellites and more.

Steven Universe: Unleash the Light

Developers: Cartoon Network and Rebecca Sugar

Apple

Pick and play as your favorite Steven Universe character from the original Cartoon Network show in this RPG. Choose which Gems are in your party, unlock abilities and change costumes. If it's anything as wonderful as the show, this will be a great game.

Stranded Sails

Developers: Shift Eye Games

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

In this game, you and your crew are shipwrecked on a mysterious island. Since the captain, your father, is injured, you assume the role of leader. Take care of the survivors by farming, building a new ship and searching the island for treasures. Go on new quests, solve the mystery of the island and watch out for dangers.

Super Impossible Road

Developer: Rogue Games

Rogue Games

In Super Impossible Road, you can race futuristic pods on a course in space. Customize your pod and play with others, and the track is new every time. Swerve, slide and cheat your way to the finish line.

Super Mega Mini Party

Publisher: Red Mini Games

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Super Mega Mini Party is a fun way to compete with players around the world in mini-games or play against your friends in a Party. Compete in eight challenging multiplayer mini-games where you can challenge four friends or online players in party mode. You can also work on your skills and level up in solo training mode.

Takeshi & Hiroshi

Publisher: Oink Games

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Puppet animation meets RPG in Takeshi & Hiroshi. You play as Takeshi, an aspiring game designer who is building a game for his little brother Hiroshi. Hiroshi plays quickly, so Takeshi has to improvise, since the game is still in the making. As the game progresses, making sure Hiroshi enjoys the game but still finds it challenging becomes a challenge in itself.

Tales of Memo

Publisher: Ten Days

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Tales of Memo works like an old-school memory card game. Solve the memory puzzles to defeat your enemies in the game. For example, if you open two magical chests on the board -- and the content matches -- you can cast a certain spell and vanquish your foes. Play as Memo and accompany your friends on a journey to save your home.

Tangle Tower

Developer: SFB Games

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

In this clever, colorful game, Detective Grimoire and his sardonic partner Sally are on the hunt for a murderer in the mysterious Tangle Tower. The clues are pouring in long before you cross the threshold to find that the prime suspect is a painting. Investigate, explore, gather evidence, question suspects and solve puzzles to discover the truth.

Things That Go Bump

Developers: Tinybop

Tinybop

In this game, the things that you might've heard going "bump" in the night are actually mischievous spirits called yokai. Things That Go Bump lets up to four people play and duke it out as the tiny troublesome sprites. Make your creature, escape the junk drawer, battle your friends and watch out for the other house spirits.

Tint

Developer: Lykke Studios

Lykke Studios

In this aesthetic game, you'll level up by mixing watercolors to match colored origami paper in your own garden studio. No rush, no timers and no one to beat. Each chapter brings something different-- sounds of rain, the warm glow of sun, the chirping of birds and more. There's also a mode for colorblind and vision impaired users.

Towaga: Among Shadows

Developers: Noodlecake and Sunnyside Games

Sunnyside Games

You play as Chimù, a light-wielder who protects the temple of Towaga against hordes of evil spirits in this exciting single-player action game. You'll fight enemies in the jungles and while soaring in the skies. Improve your chances by learning new spells and powers.

Ultimate Rivals: The Rink

Developer: Bit Fry

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Ultimate Rivals: The Rink lets you assemble a dream team of athletes from the NHL, WNBA, NBA, MLB and the US Women's National Soccer team for wild arcade style hockey. Play three-on-three in short games to learn the controls, but don't forget about strategy.

UFO on Tape: First Contact

Developer: Revolutionary Concepts

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

UFO on Tape: First Contact gives you a chance to explore how you might react if an alien spacecraft came down out of the skies. Be brave, grab your phone and start recording (minus the tinfoil hat) as you race across the countryside after the intergalactic visitors.

Various Daylife

Developer: Square Enix

Square Enix

Various Daylife is an RPG set in the year 211 of the Imperial Era. Players will explore a newly discovered continent of Antoecia, while living in the city of Erebia. Your character will grow through everyday work like manual labor, honing magical skills and more. Monitor your rations and pack your daily bag accordingly-- you never know what the frontier will hold.

Way of the Turtle

Developer: Illusion Labs

Illusion Labs

Way of the Turtle is a cute, colorful, single-player platform game. In the first level, you must find Ms. Turtle on your honeymoon. Navigate a beachy obstacle course, avoid traps and gather coins. As you continue, you'll earn shells that give you more abilities.

What the Golf?

Developer: Triband

Triband

Triband's new parody game What the Golf? is designed for people who hate golf and made by people who don't know anything about it. The site says players will be able to "golf horses" and partake in "epic golf boss fights." It also promises not to make you a better golfer. It definitely looks like it'll be good for a laugh.

Where Cards Fall

Developers: Snowman and The Game Band

Snowman and The Game Band

Where Cards Fall describes itself as a "dreamlike journey through youthful uncertainty." The developers created the narrative-driven coming-of-age story using cards as a clever metaphor: what it's like to be a teenager. The cards, which players can build or collapse, were a huge inspiration to the game's creation. CNET got an exclusive preview of the game in the video below:

Winding Worlds

Developer: Ko_op

Ko_op

The team behind Winding Worlds calls this game a colorful and dreamy puzzle-adventure about exploration, friendship and acceptance. Ko-op is the developer behind GNOG and LCGO: The Mirror of Spirits. This game is coming soon.

Word Laces

Developer: Minimega

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

If you're a fan of word puzzles and shoes, you might like Word Laces. Use the picture to find the meaning of the puzzle, lace the letters together and earn a shoe.

Yaga

Developers: Versus Evil and Breadcrumbs Interactive

Versus Evil

In Yaga -- a roleplaying game that adapts to your choices as you play -- you play as Ivan, a one-handed blacksmith cursed with bad luck. Ivan takes on seemingly impossible tasks from a czar while a witch keeps an eye on him and his grandmother demands he find a wife. The game is packed with Slavic folklore and ancient Pagan beliefs set to a Romanian hip-hop soundtrack.

