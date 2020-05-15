Apple Arcade: Butter Royale and three other games get updates

This story is part of CNET's coverage of Apple Arcade, including exclusive first looks we got at some of the service's high-profile new games.

Apple Arcade on Friday updated four games with new features, just in time for the weekend. Arcade, the tech giant's $4.99 (£4.99, AU$7.99)-a-month gaming service, updates games almost weekly as well as releasing new and exclusive titles for its growing catalog of over 110 games that you can play on the iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch and Apple TV.

With many people sheltering in place because of the coronavirus pandemic, playing a game can be a welcome distraction and a way to pass the time. Here are more details on the updated games.

Butter Royale

Developer: Mighty Bear Games

In Butter Royale, a game where you fight with food instead of weapons, the latest update kicks off a revamped Chocolate Egg season. The game also added Conquer Daily and Weekly Quests where players can earn XP, Season Tokens and Tickets that they can use to unlock items. Players can also brag about wins with a new feature that links to video platforms like YouTube.

Patterned

Developer: BorderLeap

Borderleap's peaceful, aesthetically pleasing game added a multiplayer feature so friends can solve puzzles together. In Patterned, each puzzle starts as a sketch, and players use visual clues to solve it. As the pattern becomes more complete, the puzzle starts to come to life.

Spaceland

Developer: Tortuga Team

The board-game-style sci-fi adventure game updated with eight new single-player missions from the Mercenaries Guild and a multiplayer option for the first time. Friends can now compete against each other in Online Duels in two modes: Soldiers vs. Soldiers and Soldiers vs. Monsters. In Soldiers vs. Soldiers, it's a test of who's the ultimate soldier. In the co-op Soldiers vs. Monsters, your team must hold out as long as they can against attacks from intergalactic beasts.

Tint

Developer: Lykke Studios

Tint, another relaxing and beautifully designed game, added 29 new levels for a total of 250 soothing puzzles. Tint recently added a Zen Mode last month for players to access easier, skippable levels.